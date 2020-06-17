RACINE, WI – Theatre classes have taken a new, virtual approach this year at the Racine Children’s Theatre. Students ages three to 18 can join in the fun and learning from the comfort of your own home. Some classes consist of prerecorded modules and others offer face-to-face engagement through Google Classroom and Zoom. While sessions may be online, they still feature opportunities for children to sharpen their acting, singing, and dancing skills.

In addition, this summer’s class-to-stage initiative has also taken a virtual approach with “The Show Must Go Online!,” a play specifically written to be performed from student’s homes. Space is limited and courses fill quickly. Visit the Racine Theatre Guild’s website or call (262) 633-4218 for more information and to sign-up.

1940s Radio Theatre Extravaganza! – $50

The Bubble Wrap Princess

July 6 – 10; 12 – 1 p.m.

Entering Grades 2 – 5



The Corpse Bride

July 6 – 10; 2 – 3 p.m.

Entering Grades 6 – 8

Get ready for an exciting adventure into radio theatre! Students will get the chance to create unique characters and record a radio show in the style of the 1940s – complete with sound effects!

And Scene! – $75

July 13 – August 5

Class Modules

Entering Grades 5 – 10

In this self-motivated course, you will learn the basics of stage design and scenery. The class culminates with the student creating their own model scenic design from a Broadway show utilizing everyday materials already found at home.

Creative Kids – $25

June 29 – August 8

Class Modules

Ages 3 – 5

Creative movement plays an integral role in a child’s development. This class provides an opportunity for the youngest artists to explore the space around them through stories, music, movement, and crafts. It’s playtime with a purpose!

Kids Kamp: Rock with Dinosaurs! – $95

July 6 – 17; 2 – 3 p.m.

Entering Grades 3 – 5

This cross-curricular camp incorporates music, science, social studies, reading, creative writing, technology, art, and research skills. Learn acting, vocal, and dance techniques. Then, be ready to perform a virtual mini-musical!

Monologue Mania! – $60

Session One

Monday, Wednesday, Friday – July 20 – 31; 9 – 10 a.m.

Entering Grades 8 – 12

Session Two

Monday, Wednesday, Friday – July 20 – 31; 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Entering Grades 5 – 7

Students will develop and sharpen their monologue repertoire and theatre audition skills. Our final class will be a virtual monologue showcase.

Reading FUNdamentals!: Readers Theatre for Emerging Readers – $50

July 13 – 17; 10 – 11 a.m.

Entering Grades 1 – 2

Students will review and practice fundamental reading skills and use those skills to perform readers theater scripts. This class will include videos, music, creative movement, and stories to enhance their literacy skills.

Ready to Write a Play? – $95

August 3 – 14; 9 – 10 a.m.

Entering Grades 6 – 9

Through imagination, students will collaborate to develop characters and learn the basic structure of playwriting. In this workshop, students will write, produce, and perform an original, virtual play. The class will conclude with a virtual presentation. Join us for a workshop filled with creativity, team-building, and fun!

Sugar, Butter, Flour! – $75

July 6 – August 14

Class Modules

Entering Grades 7 – 12

Are you ready to bake your way – through the theatre? In this interactive course, students will be provided with recipes inspired by Broadway shows. Students will be given how-to tutorials of each recipe from beginning to end.

Theatre Appreciation: How Does the Show Go On? – $75

July 6 – August 12

Class Modules

Entering Grades 4 – 7

Full of interactive activities, videos, and more, this theatre appreciation mini-course will take you through some of your favorite musicals like “Beauty and the Beast” and “Mary Poppins” to explore the world of theatre both on stage and off!

Theatre Fashion Police – $75

July 13 – August 21

Class Modules

Entering Grades 6 – 10

Ever wonder how those amazing costumes for the stage get created? In this class, we will explore the world of costume design as students learn what it takes for theatre fashion to go from page to stage. As a culminating project, students will create their own costume vision board for a Broadway character of their choice.

The Show Must Go Online! A Virtual Children’s Musical – $100

July 20 – 31; 1 – 3 p.m.

Entering Grades 5 – 12

In this first-of-its-kind musical, each actor will rehearse scenes, songs and choreography in live, virtual workshops. They will then individually video record and upload their performance to be compiled and broadcast to a public audience! This is sure to be a theatrical experience that you will never forget!

Virtual Broadway Bound – $50

The Tortoise and the Hare

July 6 – 10; 9 – 10 a.m.

Entering Grades 1 – 2

Alice in Wonderland

July 13 – 17; 9 – 10 a.m.

Entering Grades 3 – 5

The Jungle Book

July 20 – 24; 9 – 10 a.m.

Entering Grades 3 – 5

In this week-long class, students will experience all the fun of our Broadway Bound classes – virtually! Students will dive into the mini-musicals as they are assigned roles, learn songs and dances, and then perform virtually!