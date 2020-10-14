Advertisements

RACINE – The Racine Coalition, a consortium of local public sector employers, will begin receiving health care services from Ascension Wisconsin Employer Solutions later this month. Racine Coalition members are the City of Racine, Racine County, and the Racine Unified School District.

Ascension Wisconsin Employer Solutions will provide primary and acute care, wellness services including coaching and nutrition counseling, occupational health, laboratory services, medication prescribing and dispensing, and chronic condition management. The services will be available to the more than 12,000 city, county, and school employees covered retirees and their families covered by the Racine Coalition.

The Racine Coalition had most recently been served by HealthStart.

Ascension Wisconsin Employer Solutions will relaunch onsite medical services next Monday (Oct. 19) at the Racine Employee Health & Wellness Center, 2333 Northwestern Avenue, Suite 114.

“This great community partnership is a true win-win. The Ascension Wisconsin Employer Solutions program allows employees to receive excellent health care services while keeping costs down for local government entities. We were grateful to work together with Ascension, Racine Unified, and the City of Racine to make this initiative happen,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said in a news release.

Ascension Wisconsin Employer Solutions is part of Ascension Wisconsin, operator of 24 hospital campuses, and more than 100 related healthcare facilities. Ascension Wisconsin employs more than 1,300 primary and specialty care clinicians.

One-time $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $5 $10 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!