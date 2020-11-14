RACINE – The Racine Common Council on Friday set the procedure for filling the vacancy caused by the sudden death of Alderwoman Carrie Glenn on Oct. 28. Glenn represented the 10th District, located on the city’s southeast side.

Glenn was first elected to the Common Council in 2018 and re-elected this past spring.

Racine Common Council selection process

To keep consistent with past practice, Common Council President John Tate II and the Common Council have instructed the Racine City Clerk to solicit letters of interest and resumes from eligible persons living in the 10th aldermanic district. Documents will be due to the City Clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27.

The Council’s Committee of the Whole will meet (virtually) to interview the interested candidates on Tuesday, Dec.1. Candidates must be available to participate in those interviews to be eligible for consideration.

The Committee of the Whole will then make a recommendation to the Common Council, which will take a vote. Any appointment would be to fill the remainder of Glenn’s term, which ends in April 2022.

All eligible applicants should submit a letter of interest and a resume to the Office of the Clerk at Clerks@cityofracine.org or mail to Attention: City Clerk, 730 Washington Ave, Rm 103, Racine, WI 53403. Questions should be directed to the City Clerk’s Office at (262) 636-9171.

An interested candidate has already come forward. Sam Peete, a STEM education teacher at 21st Century Preparatory School, announced Friday afternoon that he plans to apply for the vacant seat. Peete lost to Glenn in the spring election by 40 votes (599 to 559).

“I care deeply about the 10th district. We have built a safe community with a diverse population that is inclusive to all people, and I am proud of that,” Peete said in a statement. “I want to be the 10th District Alderman because our neighborhoods have shown me that we are stronger when we work together, and there is more that unites us than divides us.”

Peete is currently a member of the City Design, Heritage and Planning Commission and the Zoning Board of Appeals.

