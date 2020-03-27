United Way of Racine County and the Racine Community Foundation are excited to announce Community Cares, their new partnership to address the COVID-19 crisis. Community Cares consists of the Racine County Supply Drive and Racine County COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The Racine County COVID-19 Relief Fund has been established to provide flexible financial resources to 501(c)(3) organizations that have had their ability to help the community restricted due to COVID-19. UWRC and RCF collectively contributed an initial $35,000 to this fund. 100% of the funds raised through the Racine County COVID-19 Relief Fund will benefit organizations throughout the community. United Way and the Foundation will cover administrative and transaction fees associated with donations to this fund.

“United Way of Racine County was created to support our community throughout times of crisis,” said Ali Haigh, president and CEO of United Way of Racine County. “We have 100 years of experience convening individuals and organizations to create change, and Community Cares is a great example of that work in action. Many of us want to help but don’t know where to start. This initiative offers the community a safe and effective way to get involved.”

Grants will be begin dispersing within two weeks after the relief fund reaches $50,000. To apply for funds, organizations must be 501(c)(3)s currently receiving funding from United Way of Racine County or the Racine Community Foundation. Grants will be between the amounts of $1,000 and $5,000. Interested organizations can apply at UnitedWayRacine.org/Community-Cares.

“The Racine Community Foundation is committed to helping those most vulnerable in our community during this health crisis and is very happy to partner with United Way of Racine County to accomplish this goal,” shared Liz Powell, president and CEO of the Racine Community Foundation.

The Racine County Supply Drive is determined by the supply needs of United Way and the Community Foundation’s impact partners. This is a great opportunity for community members to get involved in the COVID-19 response by replenishing resources for organizations on the front lines of saving lives.

For a list of the requested supplies and which organizations they will serve, interested donors can visit UnitedWayRacine.org/Community-Cares. To donate, please reach out directly to the organizations requesting supplies. Updates to this list will be provided every Monday.

“Now is the time for our community to work together to support those most affected by COVID-19,” said Jonathan Delagrave, Racine County executive. “Supporting the Community Cares program is a great way to get involved while guaranteeing good use of your investment by two trustworthy, long-standing organizations.”

The community’s health and safety are paramount. To those unable to physically provide supplies who still wish to help, please consider giving to the COVID-19 Relief Fund. The donation link is located at UnitedWayRacine.org/Community-Cares.