The Racine Concert Band, the official band of the City of Racine, has cancelled its 2020 summer concert season at the Racine Zoo, due to city regulations on mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We kept hope alive for an abbreviated 98th season during August and early September until we learned that while mass gathering restrictions have been modified, from 25 to 100, it’s not enough for us to proceed with our summer season,” President Katie Matteson said.

Founded on June 11, 1923, when the Racine Park Board Band performed at Horlick Park, the band’s mission to provide free concerts has been fulfilled at venues across the city: on the Parks and Recreation Department “Stage on Wheels, in RUSD schools, at the North Beach Gazebo, the Washington Park Bandshell, and the Kiwanis Amphitheater in the Racine Zoo.

The Board of Directors is considering all options for alternatives to mass gathering concerts and will continue to plan innovative programs for the year ahead. For current information and announcements of future performances, please visit racineconcertband.com.