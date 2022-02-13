WHITEWATER, WIS. – The UW-Whitewater winter commencement was held on Dec. 18, 2021. More than 762 students crossed the stage to receive their degrees at the ceremony, held at Kachel Fieldhouse in the Williams Center.
The graduating class included 4 international students, 71 military veterans and 168 nontraditional students, defined as undergraduate students who are 25 years of age or older. In addition, 79 self-identified students with disabilities received degrees.
Dozens of students participated in UW-Whitewater’s Hired Before Graduation campaign, which celebrates students who landed a job, earned acceptance to graduate school or started their own business before commencement.
UW-Whitewater Graduation
The following Racine County students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at winter commencement:
Burlington
- Veronica Cruz graduated with the following degree: English – BA
- Kristy Fitzgerald graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: General Business – BBA
- Tami Peterson graduated with the following degree: Business Administration – MBA
- Carli Podella graduated with the following degree: Communication – BA
- Lillie Rogers graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Elementary Education – BSE
- Kat Schwind graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Elementary Education – BSE
- Jessica Sponholtz graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Communication – BA
- Aaron Sturdevant graduated with the following degree: Physical Education – BSE
- Bryan Sturdevant graduated with the following degree: Physical Education – BSE
Mount Pleasant
- Daphne Larsen graduated with the following degree: Journalism – BS
Racine
- Shayla Bedford graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Elementary Education – BSE
- Stevan Bozovic graduated with the following degree: Finance – BBA
- Cameron Dyer graduated with the following degree: Communication – BA
- Kyle Herring graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Accounting – BBA
- Liz Nelson graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Early Childhood Education – BSE
- Anna Thompson graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Elementary Education – BSE
- David Villarreal graduated with the following degree: Finance – BBA
Rochester
- Bailey Pincolic graduated with the following degree: General Business – BBA
- Adrianna White graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Early Childhood Education – BSE
Union Grove
- Blake Sorenson graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: General Business – BBA
Waterford
- Hope Bergersen graduated with the following degree: Elementary Education – BSE
- Cody Jacques graduated with the following degree: Criminology – BA
- Marie Bose graduated with the following degree: Communication – BA
- Alexandria Modrak graduated with the following degree: Biology – BS
- Taylor Nelson graduated with the following degree: Criminology – BS
- Christopher Raschka graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Computer Science – BS
- Jacob Ready graduated with the following degree: Criminology – BS
- Christopher Ruszkiewicz graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Marketing – BBA
- Jamie Schneider graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Biology – BS
- Lauren Whitman graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Communication Sciences and Disorders – BS
The Racine County Eye is proud to celebrate student successes with its community. Congratulations to all those mentioned! You all make your hometowns proud. See our Community Section for more great local happenings.