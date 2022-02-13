WHITEWATER, WIS. – The UW-Whitewater winter commencement was held on Dec. 18, 2021. More than 762 students crossed the stage to receive their degrees at the ceremony, held at Kachel Fieldhouse in the Williams Center.

The graduating class included 4 international students, 71 military veterans and 168 nontraditional students, defined as undergraduate students who are 25 years of age or older. In addition, 79 self-identified students with disabilities received degrees.

Dozens of students participated in UW-Whitewater’s Hired Before Graduation campaign, which celebrates students who landed a job, earned acceptance to graduate school or started their own business before commencement.

UW-Whitewater Graduation

The following Racine County students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at winter commencement:

Burlington

Veronica Cruz graduated with the following degree: English – BA

Kristy Fitzgerald graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: General Business – BBA

Tami Peterson graduated with the following degree: Business Administration – MBA

Carli Podella graduated with the following degree: Communication – BA

Lillie Rogers graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Elementary Education – BSE

Kat Schwind graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Elementary Education – BSE

Jessica Sponholtz graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Communication – BA

Aaron Sturdevant graduated with the following degree: Physical Education – BSE

Bryan Sturdevant graduated with the following degree: Physical Education – BSE

Mount Pleasant

Daphne Larsen graduated with the following degree: Journalism – BS

Racine

Shayla Bedford graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Elementary Education – BSE

Stevan Bozovic graduated with the following degree: Finance – BBA

Cameron Dyer graduated with the following degree: Communication – BA

Kyle Herring graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Accounting – BBA

Liz Nelson graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Early Childhood Education – BSE

Anna Thompson graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Elementary Education – BSE

David Villarreal graduated with the following degree: Finance – BBA

Rochester

Bailey Pincolic graduated with the following degree: General Business – BBA

Adrianna White graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Early Childhood Education – BSE

Union Grove

Blake Sorenson graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: General Business – BBA

Waterford

Hope Bergersen graduated with the following degree: Elementary Education – BSE

Cody Jacques graduated with the following degree: Criminology – BA

Marie Bose graduated with the following degree: Communication – BA

Alexandria Modrak graduated with the following degree: Biology – BS

Taylor Nelson graduated with the following degree: Criminology – BS

Christopher Raschka graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Computer Science – BS

Jacob Ready graduated with the following degree: Criminology – BS

Christopher Ruszkiewicz graduated Cum Laude with the following degree: Marketing – BBA

Jamie Schneider graduated Magna Cum Laude with the following degree: Biology – BS

Lauren Whitman graduated Summa Cum Laude with the following degree: Communication Sciences and Disorders – BS

The Racine County Eye is proud to celebrate student successes with its community. Congratulations to all those mentioned! You all make your hometowns proud. See our Community Section for more great local happenings.