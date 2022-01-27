Advertisements

RACINE COUNTY – Racine County is receiving a $323,000 Smart Prosecution Grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The funds were formally accepted earlier this week by the Racine County Board.

Racine County is among 25 communities around the country (from 90 applicants) to receive a Smart Protection Grant.

Utilizing the Crime Prosecution Grant

The grant will be used to fund a specialized prosecutor in the Racine County District Attorney’s Office and a sophisticated machine that will add shell casings recovered by law enforcement to the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN). The NIBIN allows for the capture and comparison of ballistic evidence to aid in solving and preventing violent crimes involving firearms.

The new equipment and additional staff will support the Violent Crimes Task Force (VCTF), a partnership that includes the district attorney’s office, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Racine Police Department. The task force’s goal is to reduce gun crimes within Racine County.

The resources from this grant will allow us to enter data into NIBIN faster and more efficiently. The problem of gun crime in our community is very real and ever-present. Prosecutors in Wisconsin have the laws we need to prosecute gun crimes, what we need is resources. The endless debate on gun control does little to help those of us on the front lines of this problem. I have said it before and I will say it again, in Racine County, prosecutors recommend prison in every case in which a felon possesses a firearm illegally. These cases have the highest priority in my office and the illegal use of firearms will not be tolerated here.” Tricia Hanson, Racine County District Attorney (news release)

“We must take steps to reduce gun violence in our community, and this award will make a difference in this effort,” added Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “I will continue to work with the district attorney and our partners in law enforcement to keep Racine County residents safe. I would also like to thank our district attorney, her staff, and the Data and Performance Analytics Division for their efforts to make this grant award a reality.”

