Racine County has added help for individuals in need of shelter to its Here to Help program, a proactive effort to reach families who are facing barriers to services due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Through the Here to Help program, Racine County is increasing its efforts toward shelter programs by partnering with the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO) to support screening of residents in need of shelter.

The shelter component is part of a wide-ranging Here to Help program in which staff is proactively reaching out to families who have been involved with county assistance programs to address essential needs during the COVID-19 pandemic such as rent, food, mental health, personal safety, and other needs.

Residents can connect with Here to Help by calling (262) 638-6400 or emailing HereToHelp@racinecounty.com.

The Here to Help program is made possible because of funding through the United Way of Racine County and Racine Community Foundation. Here to Help is in partnership with the Racine Family YMCA. Y staff members will be contacting families that are potentially at risk.