Several Racine County buildings are experiencing phone outages. 911 and emergency dispatch phone lines are still operating. However, because of a routine maintenance check, the County’s phone provider experienced an error. This led to the outage.

The County understands the inconvenience but is working to fix it as soon as possible. The County’s Infomation Technology Department is currently working with the phone provider to resolve the problem.

Emergency calls can still be made. Non-emergent questions should be directed to appropriate departments using different County Department emails. Use the website here to locate emails.

The Sheriff’s Office will make an announcement when the problem has been resolved. In addition, the Sheriff’s Office has set up temporary phone lines to be used:

  • Jail: 262-721-7827
  • Operations: 262- 721-7904
  • Administration: 262-721-7921

