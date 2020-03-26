Governor Evers’ ‘stay at home’ order has had a devastating impact on non-essential and essential businesses. The purpose of the order is to flatten the curve of COVID-19, but this is a difficult time, and small businesses need us now more than ever.

To make it easier on all of us, we’ve created a map of businesses offering drive-thru and carry-out deals. If you’re not keen on leaving the house to pick-up food, buy a gift card to use once the order is lifted.

Businesses who want to get on this map need to pay a small fee to ensure our operation costs are covered. If you would like your business to be included on the map, the price is $50/month to get in front of more than 60,000 people per month. Click on the link to find out more information.

https://racinecountyeye.com/racine-county-eye-offers-local-businesses-low-cost-advertising-deal/