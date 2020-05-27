Racine County is eligible to receive up to $3.19 million, and the City of Racine is eligible for as much as $1.25 million in grants from the “Routes to Recovery: Local Government Aid Grants” program, a $200 million effort aimed at helping local leaders address COVID-19 recovery needs. The program was announced by Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday.

Funded by $200 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars, the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) will administer the program. Of the $200 million, the DOA will allocate $10 million to Wisconsin’s tribal nations. The remaining funds will be distributed to every Wisconsin county, city, village, and town.

“Our local government partners are on the front lines of supporting their communities through the COVID- 19 health crisis and into economic recovery,” Evers said in a news release. “The Route to Recovery Grants will provide financial flexibility to communities because they know what they need and how to best address the unique recovery needs of their friends, families, and neighbors.”

The grants will provide reimbursements for unbudgeted expenditures incurred this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in the following categories:

Emergency operations activities, including those related to public health, emergency

services, and public safety response

services, and public safety response Purchases of personal protective equipment

Cleaning/sanitizing supplies and services, including those related to elections

administration

administration Temporary isolation housing for infected or at-risk individuals

Testing and contact tracing costs above those covered by existing State programs

FMLA and sick leave for public health and safety employees to take COVID-19

precautions

precautions Meeting local match requirements for expenses submitted for reimbursement by FEMA,

to the extent allowed by federal law

The Routes to Recovery Grants are in addition to the $1 billion in resources Gov. Evers previously

announced that will fund a state-wide response to COVID-19, including the distribution of free testing

supplies, PPE, contact tracing, community testing sites, and other valuable resources for communities

across the state.

The size of the grants is based on a formula tied to each municipality’s population. The minimum size grant is $5,000.

In Eastern Racine County, the expected local grants are:

City of Racine – $1,259,908

Caledonia – $409,739

Mount Pleasant – $483,563

Elmwood Park – $7,901

North Bay – $5,000

Sturtevant – $108,373

Wind Point – $27,573

Elsewhere in Racine County, the expected local grants are: