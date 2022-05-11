Follow Us

The Racine County Eye has compiled a helpful Community Resource Directory to provide assistance when someone is in need of available resources. This directory contains resources such as emergency resources, abuse resources, advocacy support, consumer needs, education, employment help, food resources, financial assistance, healthcare, housing, parenting, mental health, transportation, and veteran services.

Racine County is home to nearly 200,000 residents. Of those, 12.4% live below the poverty line, which is just over the national average of 12.3%, according to the latest US Government data from 2019 from Data USA. While 12.4% seems like a “low” number, the reality is that percentage equals just around 25,000 people who are living below the poverty line.

Racine County is a thriving community, with an increase in annual income of 2.66% from 2018 to 2019. Homeownership in Racine County – 67.6% – exceeds the national average by 3.5%. And while there are many positive things happening, there are also many people who are in need of life-altering or even life-saving resources. Many people do not utilize these resources due to a lack of information.

There are approximately 7,500 veterans living in Racine County, with the largest percentage (58%) being those who served in Vietnam. The average age of a Vietnam veteran is 68.

Racine County’s unemployment rate, as of March 2022, is 4.2%, which is .6% higher than the national average.

The latest data from the Department of Justice show that in 2018, the number of domestic violence incidents reported by law enforcement was 719, with a total of 755 victims, 277 of which are children.

Community Resource Directory

Emergency Services

Are you having an emergency? Contact the appropriate resources.

ResourcePhone Number
Police and Fire Emergency911
Racine County Communications Center (Police, non-emergency)262-886-2300
Poison Control800-222-1222
Community Services Information and Referral211
Here to Help*262-636-3774
Emergency Services in Racine County

*Here to Help is part of Racine County Human Services. This program offers assistance in Economic Support Services, Veterans Services, STARTS Now, Aging and Disability Resource Center(ADRC), Youth and Family, Behavioral Health Services, Workforce Solutions, Additional Community Resources, Rental Assistance, and Energy/Utility Assistance (WHEAP).

Abuse Resources

Support is available for individuals experiencing abuse. Legal advice, support services, counseling, and assistance are provided by the following resources:

AgencyPhone Number
Human Services
Racine County Human Services262-833-8777 After Hours: 262-638-6741
Adult Protective Services262-833-8777 Crisis and 24-hr line: 262-638-6741
Racine County Crisis Services262-636-3774
Child Abuse
Racine County Child Advocacy Center262-898-7970
S.C.A.N. (Stop Child Abuse & Neglect) – Lutheran Social Services262-619-1633
Domestic Abuse
Sexual Assault Services262-637-SAFE (7233)
Women’s Resource CenterDaytime phone: 262-633-3274 24-hr crisis: 262-633-3233
BeLEAF Survivors262-619-1634
Fight to End ExploitationEmergency: 911 or 1-888-373-7888 24/7 text “be free” to 233733
UNIDOS Against Domestic Violence800-510-9195
Other Abuse
Alcoholics Anonymous262-554-6611 24/7 Line: 262-554-7788
Abuse resources in Racine County

Advocacy Support

Looking for an advocate to assist you? Need advice and a listening ear? Look to these agencies and advocates to support you.

AgencyPhone Number
Disabilities
Aging & Disability Resource Center of Racine County (ADRC) 262-833-8777
Society’s Assets262-637-9128
The ARC of Racine County262-634-6303
Disability Rights Wisconsin 800-928-8778
Easterseals Southeast Wisconsin414-449-4444
Professional Services Group262-638-2000
DDIS Racine- Developmental Disabilities Information Services262-637-2707
Equity
N.A.A.C.P. (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People)262-632-1151
Voces de la Frontera262-721-5575
LGBT Center of Southeastern Wisconsin 262-664-4100
Advocacy Support Services in Racine County

Consumer Needs

The following services address the needs of consumers and available services that can assist with related problems or needs.

AgencyPhone Number
Better Business Bureau414-847-6000
United States Postal Service Inspection and Fraud Hotline888-877-7644
Law Enforcement
Crime Stoppers Racine County888-636-9330
Racine Neighborhood Watch262-637-5711
City/County Support
Racine Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department262-636-9221
Extension Racine County262-767-2929
Consumer Needs Resources in Racine County

Education

Looking to enroll your child in school? Use this list of educational institutions in Racine County to help make that choice. Educational assistance is also available through different networks.

School/AgencyPhone Number
Non-profits
Racine Community Foundation 262-632-8474
Cops N Kids262-632-1606
Racine Literacy Council262-632-9495
Schools
Racine Unified School District262-635-5600
Burlington Area School District262-763-0210
Waterford Area School District262-514-8250
Union Grove Area School District262-878-2434
Renaissance SchoolVilla: 262-634-3010 Taylor: 262-554-6768
EverGreen Academy262-456-1079
Siena Catholic Schools of Racine262-800-1111
Gateway Technical College 800-247-7122
Educational Resources in Racine County

Employment

Are you in need of a job? Utilize the following community resources to assist you with employment. Have a work-related problem or concern? Contact the following for assistance.

AgencyPhone Number
Racine Vocational Ministry262-633-8660
Department of Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR)262-638-7200
Racine County Workforce SolutionsRacine: 262-638-6312 Burlington: 262-638-6426
Social Security Administration866-968-7842 Racine office: 866-270-8629
Dress for Success Racine (YWCA) 262-898-5530
Employment Resources in Racine County

Financial Assistance

Looking for direction with your finances? Contact the following organizations for help.

AgencyPhone Number
United Way of Racine County VITA262-898-2240
AARP Tax-Aide Programs Racine866-448-3611
City of Racine Financial Empowerment Center262-200-0831
Racine County Child Support Office262-636-3268
Financial Resources Available in Racine County

Food Resources

Need food assistance? Get enrolled in the programs eligible for you. Experiencing food insecurities? Food assistance is available in Racine County.

ServicesPhone Number
Food Assistance Programs:
Emergency Food Assistance: City of Racine and East of I-94 Call 211
Emergency Assistance: Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency (RKCAA)262-637-8377
Meals on Wheels262-833-8766
Food Assistance for West of I-94: Love Inc262-763-6226
Commodity Supplemental Food Programs for Seniors262-637-8377
Food Stamps/SNAP Benefits/FoodShare888-794-5820
Meal Services/Sites
Meal Sites in Racine County262-633-1946
Hospitality Center262-634-5529
Racine County Food Bank262-853-2886
Food Resources in Racine County

Healthcare

Whether you need information about COVID-19 or are looking for a provider, the following resources are available for Racine County residents.

AgencyPhone Number
Health Departments:
Central Racine County Health Department262-898-4460
Racine Health Department262-636-9201
COVID-19
Stay Safe Racine262-636-9201
Health Centers:
Health Care Network-Racine262-632-2400
Planned Parenthood of Racine844-493-1052
Treatment Centers:
Behavioral Health Services of Racine County262-638-6744
Racine Comprehensive Treatment Center855-396-3914
Healthcare Resources in Racine County

Housing

In need of housing assistance? These community resources can assist. If you are a veteran in need of housing services, view the Veteran Services segment in this resource directory.

AgencyPhone Number
General Housing:
City of Racine Housing Department262-636-9197
City of Racine-Fair Housing Department262-636-9595
Assistance Programs:
Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency262-637-8377
Racine Habitat for Humanity262-637-9176
Housing Authority of Racine County (HARC)262-636-3405
Racine Mutual Housing Association262-637-8558
HOPES Center (Rapid Rehousing Program)262-898-2940
Shelter
HALO Inc.262-633-3235
SAFE Haven of Racine, Inc.262-637-9559
Housing Resources in Racine County

Mental Health

Mental health is no longer taboo to talk about. Agencies are available to support and assist you through your challenges. If you are a veteran living in Racine County additional resources are available in the Veteran Services segment of this resource directory.

AgencyPhone Number
SAIL Program262-638-6741
NAMI of Racine County262-637-0582
Advancing for a Healthier Wisconsin414-955-4350
Racine Friendship Clubhouse262-636-9084
Siena Retreat Center262-898-2590
Ascension Counseling Centers262-687-2222
Catholic Charities Racine262-637-8888
HOPES Center262-898-2940
Lutheran Social Services800-488-5181
Mental Health Resources in Racine County

Parenting

Parents, the following resources may be of assistance to you. If you have a legal issue or are looking to get your child involved in different programs, use the following agencies.

AgencyPhone Number
Assistance:
Family Services of Racine262-634-2391
Racine County Family Resources262-636-3980
Big Brothers/Big Sisters262-637-7625
Safe Families for Children262-725-5199
Big Sisters of Racine262-633-8434
Foster Parenting (Racine County)262-638-6595
Recreational Programs:
Boy Scouts of America262-632-1655
4-H (Extension Racine County)262-767-2929
Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast800-565-4475
Parenting Resources in Racine County

Transportation

Looking for transportation? The following resources are available for Racine County residents. Some qualifications must be met in order to use some services.

ServicePhone Number
Baby Express800-579-1145
West End Express262-764-0377
K-town Transportation262-764-0377
MyRide (Volunteer Center of Racine County)262-417-7544
RYDE – Racine County262-637-9000
Paratransit Dial a Ride Transportation (DART)262-637-9000
Transportation Services in Racine County

Veteran Services

Are you a veteran? The following support services are available as resources to you.

AgencyPhone Number
Housing
VETS Place Southern Center262-633-5180
Veteran’s Housing & Recovery Program262-878-9151
Veteran’s Outreach of Wisconsin262-221-8350
Mental Health
Veteran’s Crisis Line800-273-TALK (8255)
Veteran’s Employment262-638-6564
General
Veteran’s Service Office (Racine County)262-638-6702
Racine Area Veterans Inc.262-635-0120
Veterans Services in Racine County

Community Resource Additional Help

Do you need further assistance? Is there something missing from this directory? Contact Emma Widmar by emailing emma@racinecountyeye.com.

