The Racine County Eye has compiled a helpful Community Resource Directory to provide assistance when someone is in need of available resources. This directory contains resources such as emergency resources, abuse resources, advocacy support, consumer needs, education, employment help, food resources, financial assistance, healthcare, housing, parenting, mental health, transportation, and veteran services.
Racine County is home to nearly 200,000 residents. Of those, 12.4% live below the poverty line, which is just over the national average of 12.3%, according to the latest US Government data from 2019 from Data USA. While 12.4% seems like a “low” number, the reality is that percentage equals just around 25,000 people who are living below the poverty line.
Racine County is a thriving community, with an increase in annual income of 2.66% from 2018 to 2019. Homeownership in Racine County – 67.6% – exceeds the national average by 3.5%. And while there are many positive things happening, there are also many people who are in need of life-altering or even life-saving resources. Many people do not utilize these resources due to a lack of information.
There are approximately 7,500 veterans living in Racine County, with the largest percentage (58%) being those who served in Vietnam. The average age of a Vietnam veteran is 68.
Racine County’s unemployment rate, as of March 2022, is 4.2%, which is .6% higher than the national average.
The latest data from the Department of Justice show that in 2018, the number of domestic violence incidents reported by law enforcement was 719, with a total of 755 victims, 277 of which are children.
Emergency Services
Are you having an emergency? Contact the appropriate resources.
|Police and Fire Emergency
|911
|Racine County Communications Center (Police, non-emergency)
|262-886-2300
|Poison Control
|800-222-1222
|Community Services Information and Referral
|211
|Here to Help*
|262-636-3774
*Here to Help is part of Racine County Human Services. This program offers assistance in Economic Support Services, Veterans Services, STARTS Now, Aging and Disability Resource Center(ADRC), Youth and Family, Behavioral Health Services, Workforce Solutions, Additional Community Resources, Rental Assistance, and Energy/Utility Assistance (WHEAP).
Abuse Resources
Support is available for individuals experiencing abuse. Legal advice, support services, counseling, and assistance are provided by the following resources:
|Human Services
|Racine County Human Services
|262-833-8777 After Hours: 262-638-6741
|Adult Protective Services
|262-833-8777 Crisis and 24-hr line: 262-638-6741
|Racine County Crisis Services
|262-636-3774
|Child Abuse
|Racine County Child Advocacy Center
|262-898-7970
|S.C.A.N. (Stop Child Abuse & Neglect) – Lutheran Social Services
|262-619-1633
|Domestic Abuse
|Sexual Assault Services
|262-637-SAFE (7233)
|Women’s Resource Center
|Daytime phone: 262-633-3274 24-hr crisis: 262-633-3233
|BeLEAF Survivors
|262-619-1634
|Fight to End Exploitation
|Emergency: 911 or 1-888-373-7888 24/7 text “be free” to 233733
|UNIDOS Against Domestic Violence
|800-510-9195
|Other Abuse
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|262-554-6611 24/7 Line: 262-554-7788
Advocacy Support
Looking for an advocate to assist you? Need advice and a listening ear? Look to these agencies and advocates to support you.
Consumer Needs
The following services address the needs of consumers and available services that can assist with related problems or needs.
Education
Looking to enroll your child in school? Use this list of educational institutions in Racine County to help make that choice. Educational assistance is also available through different networks.
Employment
Are you in need of a job? Utilize the following community resources to assist you with employment. Have a work-related problem or concern? Contact the following for assistance.
Financial Assistance
Looking for direction with your finances? Contact the following organizations for help.
|United Way of Racine County VITA
|262-898-2240
|AARP Tax-Aide Programs Racine
|866-448-3611
|City of Racine Financial Empowerment Center
|262-200-0831
|Racine County Child Support Office
|262-636-3268
Food Resources
Need food assistance? Get enrolled in the programs eligible for you. Experiencing food insecurities? Food assistance is available in Racine County.
|Food Assistance Programs:
|Emergency Food Assistance: City of Racine and East of I-94
|Call 211
|Emergency Assistance: Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency (RKCAA)
|262-637-8377
|Meals on Wheels
|262-833-8766
|Food Assistance for West of I-94: Love Inc
|262-763-6226
|Commodity Supplemental Food Programs for Seniors
|262-637-8377
|Food Stamps/SNAP Benefits/FoodShare
|888-794-5820
|Meal Services/Sites
|Meal Sites in Racine County
|262-633-1946
|Hospitality Center
|262-634-5529
|Racine County Food Bank
|262-853-2886
Healthcare
Whether you need information about COVID-19 or are looking for a provider, the following resources are available for Racine County residents.
|Health Departments:
|Central Racine County Health Department
|262-898-4460
|Racine Health Department
|262-636-9201
|COVID-19
|Stay Safe Racine
|262-636-9201
|Health Centers:
|Health Care Network-Racine
|262-632-2400
|Planned Parenthood of Racine
|844-493-1052
|Treatment Centers:
|Behavioral Health Services of Racine County
|262-638-6744
|Racine Comprehensive Treatment Center
|855-396-3914
Housing
In need of housing assistance? These community resources can assist. If you are a veteran in need of housing services, view the Veteran Services segment in this resource directory.
Mental Health
Mental health is no longer taboo to talk about. Agencies are available to support and assist you through your challenges. If you are a veteran living in Racine County additional resources are available in the Veteran Services segment of this resource directory.
Parenting
Parents, the following resources may be of assistance to you. If you have a legal issue or are looking to get your child involved in different programs, use the following agencies.
Transportation
Looking for transportation? The following resources are available for Racine County residents. Some qualifications must be met in order to use some services.
|Baby Express
|800-579-1145
|West End Express
|262-764-0377
|K-town Transportation
|262-764-0377
|MyRide (Volunteer Center of Racine County)
|262-417-7544
|RYDE – Racine County
|262-637-9000
|Paratransit Dial a Ride Transportation (DART)
|262-637-9000
Veteran Services
Are you a veteran? The following support services are available as resources to you.
Community Resource Additional Help
Do you need further assistance? Is there something missing from this directory? Contact Emma Widmar by emailing emma@racinecountyeye.com.
