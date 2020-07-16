RACINE, WI – Residents are invited to pick up a Racine County COVID-19 care package filled with essential items to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason, and a number of community sponsors and volunteers will be handing out free care packages to residents in need.

What: Racine County COVID Care Package Distribution

When: 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 17

Where: Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave., Racine

Facemasks are required and at least 6 feet of distancing must be maintained. The COVID-19 care package includes toilet paper, dish soap, paper towels, facemasks, hand sanitizer, and family food boxes, including non-perishables, dairy, and eggs, and produce items. The care packages will be available only while supplies last. The initiative is geared toward helping low-income families and mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

County Executive Delagrave and Mayor Mason will be in attendance helping distribute the Racine County COVID-19 care packages. The care packages are made possible through the support of the United Way of Racine County, Hunger Task Force, Johnson Financial Group, SC Johnson, Uline, Racine Community Foundation, Trinity Lutheran Church & School, and the Racine County Food Bank.

Stay up-to-date on COVID-19 cases with our Racine County COVID-19 dashboard