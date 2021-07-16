Racine County Executive, Jonathan Delagrave, announced a partnership with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Giving to the Nations. All Racine County residents negatively impacted by COVID-19 are eligible to pick up a free care package. This will be Racine County’s third event, the first held in the City of Racine and the second in the City of Burlington.

The distribution event will take place on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Starting at 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at The Dish Restaurant’s parking lot, care packages will be available for pick up.

“We appreciate the support of our community partners,” commented County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, “Through their generosity, we are able to help individuals and families in need.”

COVID-19 Care Packages

The free packages will contain essential food and household items. The family food boxes include pasta, ready-to-go meals, canned items, toilet paper, paper towels, shampoo, sanitizer wipes, hand sanitizer, community resources, and more.

The care packages will be available only while supplies last. The initiative is geared toward helping low-income families and mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic through essential food and household items.

Care packages are made possible through the generous support of Racine Community Foundation, AMI Health, Festival Foods, Uline, the Dish Restaurant, and Willkomm’s.

COVID-19 On-Site Vaccines

In addition to the care packages being distributed, vaccines will be available on site. Vaccines are offered and given free of cost.