RACINE COUNTY – Racine County added 250 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past week, county officials reported Monday. The latest cases bring the total to 4,455 confirmed cases and 477 probable cases since March. The county has had 94 deaths attributed to the virus.

Racine County has had 60,662 negative COVID-19 tests since testing began. The current positive test rate is 6.8 percent.

Based on positive cases per 100,000 population, Racine County in the “high risk” category. The county has been in that category since about July 14. Positive cases rose rapidly from late July into mid-August. The trend line has flattened in September but remains high.

Additional testings sites open

In other pandemic-related news, the Central Racine County Health Department (CRCHD) announced plans to open a referral-only, limited-hours testing site for COVID-19. Target groups for testing include residents and people who work in the jurisdiction at the highest risk of disease transmission. Examples include people with close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and people associated with workplace/school outbreaks.

The CRCHD serves the Villages of Caledonia, Mount Pleasant, North Bay, Raymond, Rochester, Sturtevant and Yorkville, the Towns of Dover and Norway, the Town and Village of Waterford and the Town and City of Burlington.

Appointments will be based on a referral process. Those eligible will be notified of the testing option. Plans call for the site to be open four hours a week on Saturdays. The testing site will be operated at the CRCHD offices in Franksville with assistance from the South Shore Fire Department, Caledonia Police Department, and other local partners. For more information, call 262-898-4460.

“Testing continues to be an issue locally, statewide, and nationwide. Central Racine County Health Department is working to temporarily help fill the testing gap until longer-term, permanent solutions can be put in place,” Margaret Gesner, CRDHD health officer, said in a news release. “While, unfortunately, this testing site cannot serve all our residents who want a test, it may provide a place for those at highest risk for disease transmission to be tested.

“This site does not replace primary care, and we ask that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms first call their healthcare provider for guidance and possible testing,” said Gesner. “This The testing site serves only as a limited-capacity, stop-gap testing site to try and decrease disease transmission.”

Racine County COVID-19 testing sites

Racine County residents may also area health care providers for COVID-19 tests by appointment. Contact:

Ascension 833-981-0711 or www.ascension.org/onlinecare

Advocate Aurora 866-443-2534 or www.advocateaurorahealth.org/coronavirus-disease-2019

Froedtert 414-805-2000 or www.froedtert.com/telehealth