RACINE COUNTY – Staying up-to-date on how the COVID-19 virus is spreading is important as public health officials encourage residents to stay home. But having local information will help minimize the impact.

Officials with Racine County have stopped their daily reporting of the spread of the disease, but they are still reporting out numbers on a weekly basis.

To provide you the latest information, we have put together a Racine County COVID-19 dashboard of what areas are seeing a surge at a granular level. We’ll also be adding recovery data as well. Keep checking back often.

