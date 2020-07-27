Many people in Racine County are getting tested for COVID-19 because they are having symptoms or they’re asymptomatic and just want the safety of knowing they don’t have the virus. Whatever your reason may be, we thought we’d make the process easier by listing the testing sites available.

Ascension

Testing is by appointment only and available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. To make an appointment, call 262-687-5600.

Aurora

Racine locations: make an appointment upon receipt of an order from your doctor.

Burlington, 252 McHenry Street: must pre-register for community testing here.

CVS

Register in advance at CVS.com to find a testing location.

Walgreens

Complete the screening survey to find a testing location.

Upcoming WI National Guard testing sites

Case High School: July 29 – July 31

Festival Hall: August 4 – 6; August 18 – 20

READ MORE: Racine County COVID-19 Dashboard, Where to get free face masks, and Rent assistance due to COVID-19.