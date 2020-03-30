Overview

A Racine County Sheriff’s Office-led effort on personal protective equipment is resulting in the creation of 2,300 facemasks that will be used by local first responders, workers at long-term care facilities, and others on the front lines. Since last Friday, the Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from local volunteers, sewing groups, Sew N Save Racine, and personnel at the state Ellsworth Correctional Facility and Racine County Jail, began coordinating a large sewing project to produce home-sewn masks. The Sheriff’s Office is now working with the Racine County Human Services Department and other community partners to prioritize areas in the county where the masks will be deployed. Read more in a news release.

Number of coronavirus cases

United States: 85,356

Wisconsin: 842

Central Racine County Health Dept: 10

City of Racine Public Health Dept: 7

Racine County total: 17

City of Racine

Mayor Cory Mason announced that the City Clerk currently plans to keep City Hall open on both Saturday, March 28 and Saturday, April 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for residents who want to in-person, early absentee vote. The City wants to provide as many options for residents to vote early, and in the safest possible way.

Residents can also request a mailed absentee ballot by visiting www.myvote.wi.gov. All requests for ballots must be received by 5 p.m. Thursday, April 2.

The City of Racine Health Department reported two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the City of Racine to seven.

Public Health

Central Racine County Health Department (CRCHD) reported five additional confirmed cases of

COVID-19, bringing the total for the CRCHD jurisdiction to 10.

The State Department of Health Services released two items today:

State of Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers has launched an initiative designed to get more personal protective equipment (PPE), such as gowns, gloves, and masks, to those working on the frontlines of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wisconsinites can now go to https://covid19supplies.wi.gov/Donations to either donate or sell large quantities of PPE to the State of Wisconsin. The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) will then work to distribute the PPE to communities that need it the most.

While libraries are closed, they are being encouraged to leave their WiFi on during the crisis. Read more.

Resources

For local updates on the COVID-19 outbreak, please visit www.racinecounty.com/coronavirus.

For national information on COVID-19, please go to the Centers for Disease Control’s website.

You can also find current information on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website, which has guidance that is updated regularly for travel, self-quarantine, and school districts, among other important information: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm.

Health System Hotlines:

Ascension: (833) 981-0711

Advocate Aurora: (866) 443-2584

Froedtert: (414) 805-2000