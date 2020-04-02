Overview

One last reminder that the deadline for mailed absentee requests is 5 p.m. tonight, April 2. Voting by absentee is the safest way to participate in the election while protecting yourself and others. Requests can be made at myvote.wi.gov. When you receive your absentee ballot, make sure to return it quickly. In addition to mailing the absentee ballot back, you can also drop off the ballot directly at your municipal clerk’s office.

We’re also seeking poll workers to help on April 7 – please contact your city, town or village clerk for more information and to apply. For those voting at the polls, it is recommended you bring their own hand sanitizer to polling locations. The sanitizer that will be provided is designated for poll workers.

Today, April 1, is Census Day. While the outbreak of COVID-19 has caused many cancellations, closures, and postponements, the 2020 U.S. Census is still ongoing and crucial to the future of Racine County and all of our communities. While you stay at home and keep distant from others, fill out the Census online at 2020Census.gov. Read more in our news release.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases

United States: 186,101

Wisconsin: 1,559

Central Racine County Health Department: 22

City of Racine Health Department: 14

Racine County total: 36

Racine County

All of our daily local updates are posted on COVID-19 at www.racinecounty.com/coronavirus, which has the latest COVID-19 information, maps of important resources, and much more. The County will be adding more maps and information in the coming days – stay tuned!

City of Racine

In order to maintain social distancing between City employees and protect the health of DPW workers who perform the solid waste collection during the COVID-19 crisis, the City is eliminating the collection of most Household Bulky Items (HBI). What that means to the public:

Effective Monday, April 6, 2020, DPW will indefinitely suspend the collection of all HBI, except for bed mattresses and box springs. Bed mattresses and box springs can be placed out on a normal collection date. There will be NO need to call and schedule a pick-up. Bed mattresses and box springs should continue to have HBI stickers placed on them. Bed mattresses and box springs will be picked up with a separate operation so there is a possibility solid waste may be picked up before or after the bed mattresses and box springs are collected. All other HBI items can be brought to Pearl Street during normal working hours for disposal if needed.

Central Racine County Health Department

The CDC released new guidance on screening clients for respiratory infection symptoms at the entry to homeless shelters. (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/homeless-

shelters/screening-clients-respiratory-infection-symptoms.html)

State of Wisconsin

Applications for the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Loan Program are available now here, and starting on Friday, April 3, small businesses and sole proprietorships can apply for and receive loans to cover their payroll and other certain expenses through existing SBA lenders. Independent contractors and those who are self-employed can begin applying on April 10.

Governor Evers’s office released an updated version of the Safer at Home FAQ document. This version clearly states that vape, smoking, and cigar shops are non-essential. Listed separately, CBD shops are also listed as non-essential. Liquor stores are listed as essential.

Resources

For local updates on the COVID-19 outbreak, please visit www.racinecounty.com/coronavirus.

For national information on COVID-19, please go to the Centers for Disease Control’s website.

You can also find current information on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website, which has guidance that is updated regularly for travel, self-quarantine, and school districts, among other important information: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm.

Health System Hotlines:

Ascension: (833) 981-0711

Advocate Aurora: (866) 443-2584

Froedtert: (414) 805-2000