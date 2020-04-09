As newspapers around the country furlough their employees hours, that means less journalism at a time when staying connected at the local level is important.
Racine County Eye remains committed to covering what matters to you, your family and your business. Now is not the time to be left in the dark about local information.
If you are able, Racine County Eye needs your financial support today to keep us focused on the things that matter. Click here to support our coverage. We appreciate every one of our readers and we’re grateful to earn your trust every day.
Denise Lockwood
Owner of the Racine County Eye
Overview
Ahead of Easter weekend, the Racine County Joint Information Center issued a news release with a reminder that Governor Evers’ Safer at Home order banning gatherings of more than 10 people extends to religious gatherings. The City of Racine and Central Racine County health departments encourage residents to stay safe by practicing religion and spirituality from home.
Today we are also releasing a new Frequently Asked Questions document from the City of Racine and Central Racine County health departments. The document includes information on what to do if you are sick, testing, the role of public health, and how you can help during the pandemic. Read it here.
Confirmed coronavirus cases
United States: 395,011
Wisconsin: 2,756
Central Racine County Health Department jurisdiction: 44 (1 death)
City of Racine Health Department jurisdiction: 40 (1 death)
Racine County total: 84 (2 deaths)
Racine County
Via Extension Racine County: The UW-Madison Division of Extension has developed Financial Resources to Help Get Through COVID-19. The page answers many commonly asked financial questions related to COVID-19. The information and resources are being updated regularly in partnership with UW-Madison’s Center for Financial Security. (Click here for a Spanish version). FEMA has put together a handy rumor control page to help stop the spread of misinformation on COVID-19.
Get COVID-19 updates
We're in this together. Stay up-to-date on news coming from the state, county, and local about COVID-19 by signing-up for our COVID-19 newsletter.
We'll also have resource maps around several topics, including how to help area businesses, tracking cases, and how to stay positive.
Let's stay connected.
Central Racine County Health Department
Severe Illness Associated with Using Non-Pharmaceutical Chloroquine Phosphate to Prevent and Treat Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has become aware of people ingesting non-pharmaceutical chloroquine phosphate, a chemical for aquarium use that is commercially available for purchase at stores and through internet websites, resulting in critical illness or death. At this time, there are no routinely available pharmaceutical products that are FDA-approved for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. Chloroquine phosphate has a narrow therapeutic index—it can be toxic at levels not much higher than those used for treatment—which raises the risk of inadvertent overdose.
- Do not ingest aquarium use products or any other chemicals that contain chloroquine phosphate. These chemicals are not intended for human consumption and can lead to serious health consequences, including death.
- Medications like chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine sulfate should be taken only when prescribed by and under the supervision of your healthcare provider and always according to the instructions provided.
- Seek immediate medical attention if you are experiencing any unexpected symptoms after taking chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine by contacting your healthcare provider or your poison center (1-800-222-1222).
New Reporting Requirements for COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Deaths. The Department of Health Services (DHS) issued a memo on April 6, 2020, making COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths reportable in Wisconsin. This decision was made due to a significant gap in the availability of hospitalization and death data and a recognition that many patients will not be tested given the current limitations.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) adds Chronic Disease and COVID-19: What
You Need to Know Factsheet on website National Association of Chronic Disease Directors has released a fact sheet “Chronic Disease and COVID-19: What You Need to Know,” written for the general public that relies on the current CDC guidance, as well as draws from other medical advisory groups.
Resources
For local updates on the COVID-19 outbreak, please visit www.racinecounty.com/coronavirus.
For national information on COVID-19, please go to the Centers for Disease Control’s website:
www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
You can also find current information on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website, which has guidance that is updated regularly for travel, self-quarantine, and school districts, among other important information: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm.