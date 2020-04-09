Overview

Ahead of Easter weekend, the Racine County Joint Information Center issued a news release with a reminder that Governor Evers’ Safer at Home order banning gatherings of more than 10 people extends to religious gatherings. The City of Racine and Central Racine County health departments encourage residents to stay safe by practicing religion and spirituality from home.

Today we are also releasing a new Frequently Asked Questions document from the City of Racine and Central Racine County health departments. The document includes information on what to do if you are sick, testing, the role of public health, and how you can help during the pandemic. Read it here.

Confirmed coronavirus cases

United States: 395,011

Wisconsin: 2,756

Central Racine County Health Department jurisdiction: 44 (1 death)

City of Racine Health Department jurisdiction: 40 (1 death)

Racine County total: 84 (2 deaths)

Racine County

Via Extension Racine County: The UW-Madison Division of Extension has developed Financial Resources to Help Get Through COVID-19. The page answers many commonly asked financial questions related to COVID-19. The information and resources are being updated regularly in partnership with UW-Madison’s Center for Financial Security. (Click here for a Spanish version). FEMA has put together a handy rumor control page to help stop the spread of misinformation on COVID-19.

Central Racine County Health Department

Severe Illness Associated with Using Non-Pharmaceutical Chloroquine Phosphate to Prevent and Treat Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has become aware of people ingesting non-pharmaceutical chloroquine phosphate, a chemical for aquarium use that is commercially available for purchase at stores and through internet websites, resulting in critical illness or death. At this time, there are no routinely available pharmaceutical products that are FDA-approved for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. Chloroquine phosphate has a narrow therapeutic index—it can be toxic at levels not much higher than those used for treatment—which raises the risk of inadvertent overdose.

Do not ingest aquarium use products or any other chemicals that contain chloroquine phosphate. These chemicals are not intended for human consumption and can lead to serious health consequences, including death. Medications like chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine sulfate should be taken only when prescribed by and under the supervision of your healthcare provider and always according to the instructions provided. Seek immediate medical attention if you are experiencing any unexpected symptoms after taking chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine by contacting your healthcare provider or your poison center (1-800-222-1222).

New Reporting Requirements for COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Deaths. The Department of Health Services (DHS) issued a memo on April 6, 2020, making COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths reportable in Wisconsin. This decision was made due to a significant gap in the availability of hospitalization and death data and a recognition that many patients will not be tested given the current limitations.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) adds Chronic Disease and COVID-19: What

You Need to Know Factsheet on website National Association of Chronic Disease Directors has released a fact sheet “Chronic Disease and COVID-19: What You Need to Know,” written for the general public that relies on the current CDC guidance, as well as draws from other medical advisory groups.

Resources

For local updates on the COVID-19 outbreak, please visit www.racinecounty.com/coronavirus.

For national information on COVID-19, please go to the Centers for Disease Control’s website:

www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

You can also find current information on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website, which has guidance that is updated regularly for travel, self-quarantine, and school districts, among other important information: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm.