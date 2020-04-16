Overview

Racine County and RAMAC have announced a task force that will discuss how to reopen local businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The task force will study best practices and existing guidelines on how businesses can reopen as soon as possible, but in the safest possible way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Racine County. Read more.

The United Way of Racine County and the Racine Community Foundation have joined forces to support local nonprofits affected by COVID-19. Visit www.unitedwayracine.org/community-cares to learn how you can support their efforts. Your donation will stay in Racine County and 100% of funds raised will be used to help those impacted by COVID-19 in our County.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases

United States: 605,390

Wisconsin: 3,721

Central Racine County Health Department: 76 (4 deaths)

City of Racine Health Department: 64 (2 deaths)

Racine County total: 140 (6 deaths)

Central Racine County Health Department

Guidance has been added to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ Businesses and Employers page with recommendations on when asymptomatic workers who had contact with a COVID-19 case may return to work.

The State of Wisconsin has issued two COVID-19-related emergency orders:

City of Racine Public Health Department

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued a press release showing that the “Safer at Home” order is working. Click here for the release. The release states that models predicted Wisconsin would have approximately 22,000 cases of COVID-19 by April 8, with between 440 and 1,500 deaths. In early March, Wisconsin’s rate of doubling was about 3.4 days, though this has slowed to about 12 days in recent weeks. Physical distancing and other measures are proving to be successful, according to the release.

The City of Racine has also experienced its first death as a result of COVID-19. The death was of a male in his 50s.

After learning of the death, Mayor Mason had this to say: “Today we learned that the City has lost its first resident to coronavirus. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. If we want to honor his life, we all need to follow the Safer at Home order. The best thing we can do to save lives is to stay home. Please remember to wash your hands frequently and use social distancing if you are required to go out. If we all take this seriously and follow the guidelines, we will save lives.”

Resources

For Racine County updates on the COVID-19 outbreak, please visit www.racinecounty.com/coronavirus. The City of Racine coronavirus webpage can be found at www.racinecoronavirus.org. The Central Racine County Health Department’s COVID-19 page is www.crchd.com/covid-19.

For national information on COVID-19, please go to the Centers for Disease Control’s website:

www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

You can also find current information on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website, which has guidance that is updated regularly for travel, self-quarantine, and school districts, among other important information: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm.