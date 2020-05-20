Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

United States: 1,519,986 Wisconsin: 12,885 Central Racine County Health Department: 382 confirmed, 106 probable, 3,291 negative, 12 deaths City of Racine Health Department: 715 confirmed, 93 probable, 2,580 negative, 8 deaths Racine County total: 1,097 confirmed, 199 probable, 5,871 negative, 20 deaths

Central Racine County and City of Racine Health Department

The community test site at Festival Hall in Racine concluded its first day of operations on Monday, May 19, with a total of 522 individuals tested. Testing continues daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, May 22.

Racine County

The Racine County Coronavirus Hub is updated frequently with the latest COVID-19-related information and resources, including a map that breaks down confirmed COVID-19 cases by census tract. The site also features a mental health story map, 211 resources, the latest county, and state data, and much, much more. Check it out at www.racinecounty.com/coronavirus.

Resources

For Racine County updates on the COVID-19 outbreak, please visit www.racinecounty.com/coronavirus. The City of Racine coronavirus webpage can be found at www.racinecoronavirus.org. The Central Racine County Health Department’s COVID-19 page is www.crchd.com/covid-19.

For national information on COVID-19, please go to the Centers for Disease Control’s website.

You can also find current information on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website, which has guidance that is updated regularly for travel, self-quarantine, and school districts, among other important information: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm