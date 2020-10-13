Advertisements

Confirmed coronavirus cases

United States: 7,781,980 confirmed, 214,925 deaths

Wisconsin: 152,192 confirmed, 1,545,692 negative, 1,474 deaths

Central Racine County Health Department: 2,747 confirmed (+217 from last week), 292 probable (+17), 40,198 negative (+2,418), 66 deaths (+1)

City of Racine Health Department: 2,804 confirmed (+144 from last week), 336 probable (+27), 31,245 negative (+1,108), 34 deaths (+1)

Racine County total: 5,551 confirmed (+361 from last week), 628 probable (+44), 71,443 negative (+3,526), 100 deaths (+2)

Positive test percentage: 7.2%

Racine County has reached the tragic milestone of 100 COVID-19 deaths. Our deepest sympathies are with all those who are grieving the loss of loved ones and battling this virus. We reiterate the need to maintain social distancing, wear a face-covering in public, stay home when sick or quarantined, and practice good hygiene so we can protect our community and prevent more deaths.

As noted by the CDC, as people get older, their risk for severe illness from COVID-19 increases. State and local figures show the majority of COVID-19 deaths occur in those ages 70 and older. In addition, underlying medical conditions also increase one’s risk for severe illness. This is why it’s so important for everyone in our community to do their part to avoid getting infected and exposing the most vulnerable among us.

The Central Racine County Health Department issued a news release last week on the surge in cases seen locally and the importance of preventative measures. Read it here.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued Emergency Order No. 3 limiting public gatherings to no more than 25 percent of a room or building’s total occupancy. The order, which is effective until Nov. 6, includes a number of exemptions. A copy of the order can be found here.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has a map of community testing sites in Wisconsin that can be found here. One such community clinic is held every Monday and Friday at the Kenosha County Job Center (8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. More details here.

Health care providers including Ascension, Froedtert, and Aurora continue to provide COVID-19 tests by appointment. For more information: Ascension: (833) 981-0711 or choose.ascension.org/onlinecare. Advocate Aurora: (866) 443-2584 or www.advocateaurorahealth.org/coronavirus-disease-2019 Froedtert: (414) 805-2000 or www.froedtert.com/telehealth



Resources

For national information on COVID-19, please go to the Centers for Disease Control’s website.

You can also find current information on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website, which has guidance that is updated regularly for travel, self-quarantine, and school districts, among other important information: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm.

