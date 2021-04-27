COVID-19 cases

United States: 32,244,617 cases, 577,224 deaths Wisconsin: 595,049 confirmed, 2,831,052 negative, 6,756 deaths Central Racine County Health Department: 13,062 (combined confirmed and probable; +106 from last week), 68,003 negative (+879), 210 deaths (+0) City of Racine Public Health Department: 9,808 cases (combined confirmed and probable; +121 from last week), 48,914 negative (+536), 118 deaths (+1) Racine County total: 22,870 cases (combined confirmed and probable; +227 from last week), 116,917 negative (+1,415), 328 deaths (+1)

As of today, April 26, 38.6 percent of Racine County residents have received at least one dose, while 28.0 percent of Racine County residents have completed the vaccine series.

COVID Testing

The Wisconsin National Guard continues to conduct drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Festival Hall in the City of Racine on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pre-register by visiting https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/. Health care providers and pharmacies also continue to provide COVID tests. For community testing locations, call 211 or visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ community testing page.

Resources

For Racine County updates on the COVID-19 outbreak, please visit www.racinecounty.com/coronavirus. The City of Racine coronavirus webpage can be found at www.racinecoronavirus.org. The Central Racine County Health Department’s COVID-19 page is www.crchd.com/covid-19.

For national information on COVID-19, please go to the Centers for Disease Control’s website:

www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

You can also find current information on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website, which has guidance that is updated regularly for travel, self-quarantine, and school districts, among other important information: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm.