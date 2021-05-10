Journalism. We believe it should help you live a better life.
COVID-19 cases
- United States: 32,725,013 confirmed, 581,939 deaths
- Wisconsin: 603,303 confirmed, 2,882,859 negative, 6,904 deaths
- Central Racine County Health Department: 13,286 cases (combined confirmed and probable; +114 from last week), 69,748 negative (+1,000), 211 deaths (+1)
- City of Racine Public Health Department: 10,078 cases (combined confirmed and probable; +119 from last week), 49,807 negative (+428), 118 deaths (+0)
- Racine County total: 23,364 cases (combined confirmed and probable; +233 from last week), 119,555 negative (+1,428), 329 deaths (+1)
Updates for the week of May 10:
- You can find the vaccine provider closest to you by visiting the CDC Vaccine Finder. You can also call the DHS vaccine hotline at (844) 684-1064 for more vaccine information and to find a vaccinator. All residents age 16 and older are eligible.
- The Racine County Aging and Disability Resource Center is partnering with Ascension and Hometown Pharmacy to provide in-home vaccines. If you are homebound in Racine County and would like to schedule an in-home vaccine, call the ADRC at 262-636-3200.
- A reminder that the community-based vaccination clinic at Regency Mall is now accepting walk-ins. More information on local vaccine providers — most of whom have open appointments or are accepting walk-ins — can be found at the links below:
- Regency Mall community-based vaccination clinic
- Wisconsin Vaccine Registry – https://vaccinate.wi.gov
- Health care providers:
- Local pharmacies:
- Health Departments:
- As of today, May 10, 40.8 percent of Racine County residents (80,185) have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 34 percent of residents (66,799) completing the vaccine series. Nearly 74 percent of adults age 65 and older have completed the series.
COVID Testing
- The Wisconsin National Guard continues to conduct drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Festival Hall in the City of Racine on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pre-register by visiting https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/. Health care providers and pharmacies also continue to provide COVID tests. For community testing locations, call 211 or visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ community testing page.
Resources
For Racine County updates on the COVID-19 outbreak, please visit www.racinecounty.com/coronavirus. The City of Racine coronavirus webpage can be found at www.racinecoronavirus.org. The Central Racine County Health Department’s COVID-19 page is www.crchd.com/covid-19.
For national information on COVID-19, please go to the Centers for Disease Control’s website:
You can also find current information on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website, which has guidance that is updated regularly for travel, self-quarantine, and school districts, among other important information: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm.