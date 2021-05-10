COVID-19 cases

United States: 32,725,013 confirmed, 581,939 deaths

Wisconsin: 603,303 confirmed, 2,882,859 negative, 6,904 deaths

Central Racine County Health Department: 13,286 cases (combined confirmed and probable; +114 from last week), 69,748 negative (+1,000), 211 deaths (+1)

City of Racine Public Health Department: 10,078 cases (combined confirmed and probable; +119 from last week), 49,807 negative (+428), 118 deaths (+0)

Racine County total: 23,364 cases (combined confirmed and probable; +233 from last week), 119,555 negative (+1,428), 329 deaths (+1)

Updates for the week of May 10:

COVID Testing

The Wisconsin National Guard continues to conduct drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Festival Hall in the City of Racine on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pre-register by visiting https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/. Health care providers and pharmacies also continue to provide COVID tests. For community testing locations, call 211 or visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ community testing page.

Resources

For Racine County updates on the COVID-19 outbreak, please visit www.racinecounty.com/coronavirus. The City of Racine coronavirus webpage can be found at www.racinecoronavirus.org. The Central Racine County Health Department’s COVID-19 page is www.crchd.com/covid-19.

For national information on COVID-19, please go to the Centers for Disease Control’s website:

www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

You can also find current information on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website, which has guidance that is updated regularly for travel, self-quarantine, and school districts, among other important information: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm.

