Overview

Battling COVID-19 is truly an all-hands-on-deck effort.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases

United States: 44,183 Wisconsin: 457 Racine County: 6

Public health

Today, Governor Evers formally issued his “Safer at Home” order. Everyone in the State of Wisconsin is ordered to stay at their place of residence, with exceptions outlined in the order here.

This order was put in place due to a more than doubling of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin and the United States in the past several days. The intent of order is to decrease the number of people needing COVID-19 medical care at one time so that COVID-19 cases do not significantly exceed the number of available healthcare resources. This is the concept of community mitigation. Social distancing is paramount to address this pandemic.

Racine County

County officials today provided new guidelines on use of county parks, trails and campgrounds. Parks and trails remain open, but closures include all buildings at Racine County parks, playgrounds, Cliffside Park and Sanders Park campgrounds, dog parks, and golf courses. All planned special events, activities, group practices and tournaments are canceled. The River Bend Nature Center is closed, but trails remain open.

“These new guidelines seek to strike a balance between protecting public health and safety while recognizing the value of being outdoors, especially with spring upon us and warmer weather on the horizon,” County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said. “The public should enjoy walks or hikes in parks while maintaining strict social distancing and proper personal hygiene.”

Read more in a news release.

City of Racine

The City of Racine Health Department reported one additional confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the total for Racine County to six confirmed cases.

Racine City Hall is open for early voting. Through April 3, early in-person voting is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. City officials are taking every precaution to protect the public and staff. Medical staff is greeting voters as they enter the building. An area of City Hall is blocked off for voting and staff and residents are practicing social distancing throughout the process. For those who want to vote in person but can’t enter the building (such as those who are elderly, people with disabilities, or who are otherwise compromised), staff will gladly bring your ballot to you for curbside service.

The safest way to vote, of course, is in the comfort of your own home. You can still request a ballot by mail using one of three convenient options:

email a request to clerks@cityofracine.org text your request to 262-822-9692 submit your request online at myvote.wi.gov.

To submit your request, you must send your first name, last name, date of birth, copy of a photo ID, and your mailing address. Applications must be received by the clerk no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 2.

Donations of personal protective equipment sought

The Racine County Emergency Operations Center (EOC), in conjunction with local law enforcement and Fire/EMS agencies, is now accepting donations of face masks, including hand-sewn masks, and other personal protective equipment as part of a countywide effort to compile needed equipment to combat the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Personal protective equipment including masks, gowns, goggles, and gloves will be used to help ensure the safety of first responders and others working on the front lines to protect the community. The EOC is working with the community to identify areas the equipment will be deployed.

Equipment can be dropped off at any fire or police station in Racine County after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24. A tote box labeled for personal protective equipment donations will be located near the entrance.

The equipment will be sterilized prior to distribution. However, it is still important that no one involved in the creation, distribution or delivery of equipment have any symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath) or have recently been exposed to anyone experiencing these symptoms or who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has worked extensively over the past several days to compile needed personal protective equipment for first responders. Beginning Friday, March 20, the Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from local volunteers and personnel at the state Ellsworth Correctional Facility and Racine County Jail, began coordinating a large sewing project to produce home-sewn masks.

“These community volunteers and the outpouring of support will aid not only our first responders but those critically at risk in our community. I am proud to be part of the Racine County Community as we work together to get through this crisis,” Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said.

“Battling this outbreak truly requires all hands on deck. We are grateful for the many residents of Racine County who are stepping up and helping protect their fellow community members and neighbors,” County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said.

Resources

For local updates on the COVID-19 outbreak, please visit www.racinecounty.com/coronavirus.

For national information on COVID-19, please go to the Centers for Disease Control’s website: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

You can also find current information on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website, which has guidance that is updated regularly for travel, self-quarantine, and school districts, among other important information: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm.

Health System Hotlines: Ascension: (833) 981-0711 Advocate Aurora: (866) 443-2584 Froedtert: (414) 805-200