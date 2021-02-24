RACINE COUNTY – Racine County is among four additional locations that will have community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The sites, which also include La Crosse and Marathon counties and a clinic split between Douglas and Barron counties, were announced Tuesday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

The new clinics, to be operated by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, the University of Wisconsin system, local public health departments and other local partners, are expected to open within the next two months. The clinics will make it possible for all individuals eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of where they live, to schedule a vaccination appointment.

The DHS opened the state’s first community-based COVID vaccination clinic in Rock County last week.

Local officials laud Racine County COVID-19 vaccination clinic opening

The Racine County Emergency Operations Center is coordinating local work on the new clinic. Although further details about the Racine County clinic are still being developed, local officials applauded the news.

“While vaccine supply and eligibility have been limited thus far, we are making progress. This clinic will greatly support our efforts and will be tremendously beneficial for residents and businesses, so many of whom have seen their lives upended by COVID-19,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said in a statement. “When you are eligible, I strongly encourage you to get the vaccine.”

Racine Mayor Cory Mason added this comment:

“As the supply of the vaccine steadily increases, and the state expands the categories of who is eligible to be vaccinated, it’s incumbent on us to have plans in place to make sure we can equitably provide access to the vaccine for our community. This clinic is a great step forward in ensuring that all Racine County residents will have access to this life-saving vaccine. We thank the state Department of Health Services for partnering with us locally, and we encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.”

Vaccine Availability Getting Better

After several weeks of tight supplies, state and local health officials report that the COVID-19 vaccine reaches more eligible residents this week. Population groups currently eligible to be vaccinated in Wisconsin include front-line health care personnel, residents in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, police, fire personnel, and correctional staff, and adults age 65 and older. Teachers and childcare workers will be added to the eligible groups starting next Monday (March 1).

As of Monday, Racine County officials reported that 23,491 residents (about 12 percent of the estimated population) had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 8,872 residents have completed the vaccine series.

The Central Racine County Health Department (CRCHD), which serves most of the county’s communities, reported Monday that it received 100 percent of its vaccine allocation this week. The agency stated that it would be accepting vaccination appointments – for eligible groups only – for this Thursday through Saturday. Appointments MUST be made online only. Visit: https://crchd.as.me/schedule.php

The City of Racine Public Health Department (serving the City of Racine and villages of Wind Point and Elmwood Park) reported accepting online vaccination appointments – for eligible groups only – for Friday and Saturday. Visit: https://racinepublichealth.as.me/schedule.php?appointmentType=20186506

Meanwhile, a statewide COVID-19 vaccine registry program that was to have included the CRCHD as a test site has been suspended because of technical issues, the DHS reported.

More Vaccination, Testing Options

The DHS reported that the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program this week will double its delivery to 35,350 doses vaccine doses. Those vaccines will be available at 178 Walgreens locations in Wisconsin, including eight Racine County stores. Eligible residents may make vaccination appointments online at https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

Other local pharmacies that are offering COVID-19 vaccines by appointment are:

Good Value Pharmacy: https://goodvaluerx.com/retail/vaccinations/

Lakeview Pharmacy of Racine: https://lakeviewpharmacy.com/

Walmart Pharmacies: Administering COVID-19 Vaccines (walmart.com)

Pick ‘n Save Pharmacies: https://www.kroger.com/i/coronavirus-update/vaccine

Both county public health departments remind residents (particularly age 65+) who have a doctor that their health care providers will be reaching out to schedule vaccination appointments. Area health care providers are Ascension, Advocate Aurora Health, Froedtert and ProHealth Care.

Residents can receive free COVID-19 tests at these drive-through testing sites operated by the Wisconsin National Guard:

Wednesdays (through March 10) 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Union Grove. Vehicles should enter from the Main Street gate.

Thursdays (through March 4) 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., Racine. Vehicles should enter the site via 11th and Main streets.

Pre-registration for testing is strongly encouraged. Visit https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov