RACINE COUNTY – As of Monday, all Wisconsin residents 16 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Racine County officials reported “plenty of appointments available” at sites throughout the county this week.

County officials added that the two-dose Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently approved for Individuals ages 16 and 17. Those individuals are reminded to check with the vaccinator when making an appointment.

Area residents have several options for getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Appointments are required.

The City of Racine RYDE Transit buses is offering free rides to and from the community-based vaccine site at Regency Mall. Just inform the bus driver.

Community-Based Vaccine Sites

City of Racine Department of Public Health (site at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., Racine). Appointments: https://www.racinecoronavirus.org/racine-covid-19-vaccine/

Central Racine County Health Department (site at 10005 Northwestern Ave., Franksville). Appointments: https://crchd.as.me/schedule.php

Wisconsin Department of Health Services (site at Regency Mall, former Burlington Coat Factory location, 5538 Durand Ave., Racine). Appointments: https://vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US/

Local Pharmacies

Good Value Pharmacy https://goodvaluerx.com/retail/vaccinations/

Lakeview Pharmacy https://lakeviewpharmacy.com/

Wal-Mart Pharmacies https://corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine

Pick ‘n Save Pharmacies

Walgreens Pharmacies https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

Health Care Providers

Residents who have providers at any of these area health care systems can obtain vaccines by appointment.

Ascension

Advocate Aurora

Froedtert

ProHealth Care

COVID-19 Testing

The Wisconsin National Guard continues to provide drive-though COVID-19 testing in the Festival Hall parking lot, 5 Fifth Street, Racine, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays. Pre-register at: https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/

Latest Stats

As of Monday, 30.5 percent of Racine County residents (59,850) had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 18.3 percent (35,952) have completed the vaccine series.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, Racine County has had 22,216 cases (combined and probable) and 112,827 negative tests. There have been 326 deaths.