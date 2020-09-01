RACINE COUNTY – Racine County officials on Monday reported that although the COVID-19 case rate continues to fall, the county remains in the high-risk category.

Racine County reported a confirmed 3,974 total confirmed COVID-19 cases since testing started in March. That was an increase of 143 cases since the August 24 report, and an increase of 1,284 confirmed cases since the county’s July 20 report. However, the growth rate in new cases has fallen by about half over the past month.

“Wearing face coverings outside your home, maintaining social distance, not holding or attending large gatherings, staying home if sick and practicing good hygiene will help us continue to make strides in containing the virus and protecting our fellow community members,” the county’s weekly COVID-19 update stated.

The county now has a total of 52,420 negative and 435 probable COVID-19 test results. There have been 89 deaths, including four in the past week.

Of the confirmed COVID-19 cases countywide, approximately 55 percent came from communities under the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department (the City of Racine, Village of Elmwood Park, and Village of Wind Point).

There are no community testing sessions scheduled for Racine County at this time. Area health care providers continue to provide COVID-19 tests by appointment. For more information, contact Ascension Healthcare at 833-981-0711 (choose.ascension.org/onlinecare), Advocate Aurora at 866-443-2584 www.advocateaurorahealth.org/corononavirus-disease-2019) or Froedtert at 414-805-2000 (www.froedtert.com/telehealth)