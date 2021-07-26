RACINE– The application for the 2021 Racine County Cultural and Community Services Grant is now open.

Each year, the Office of the County Executive awards funding through discretionary annual budget allocations. Local non-profit organizations and other private entities are encouraged to apply for funding that will assist them in providing community-based programs or capital projects that align with Racine County’s mission statement: the cultivation of innovative, sustainable, and valued opportunities for community and economic growth.

Organizations must be located in Racine County. The project to be funded or the applicant seeking funding must demonstrate tangible public benefits to the Racine County Community. The deadline for applying is August 15, 2021.

To apply or refer to the application FAQ, please use the Racine County Cultural and Community Services Grant web page.

For questions or more information, please contact Byron Dean at 262-636-3522.