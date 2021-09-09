… we have a small favor to ask. Thousands of people have placed their trust in the Racine County Eye’s high-impact journalism because we focus on solutions-based journalism.
RACINE – Racine County Veterans Services, in partnership with Team Rubicon, will be accepting donations to benefit Afghan refugees arriving at Fort McCoy. Donations will be accepted at the Racine County Department of Human Services located at 1717 Taylor Ave. in Racine on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We’re working with Team Rubicon to provide direct support to these individuals and families in need,” said Racine County Veterans Service Officer Zachary Zdroik. “Many of these refugees were unable to bring any belongings with them; they are without what we would consider essential supplies like toiletries, blankets, and bedding, for example. Donations are an opportunity for our community to rally and help those most in need.”
Around 10,000 refugees from Afghanistan are being housed at Fort McCoy, a U.S. Army installation located east of La Crosse, following the overthrow of their country’s government.
A list of possible donation items is available below. Donations should be new and unopened. Monetary donations can be made here.
CLOTHING (all unbranded)
Women’s clothes (No jeans, long-sleeve crew neck shirts, long pants, socks, shoes)
Men’s clothes (shirts, pants, socks, shoes)
Children’s clothes (gender-appropriate clothing)
CHILD-SPECIFIC ITEMS
Diapers of assorted sizes
Wipes
Baby Shampoo
Baby Lotion
Formula
Bottles
Blankets/Swaddles
FOOD/WATER
Shelf-stable and ready-to-eat foods
Bottled water
HYGIENE PRODUCTS
Towels
Shower shoes
MISCELLANEOUS (all unbranded)
Bedding (pillows and warm blankets)
Water bottles (reusable and durable)
Backpacks
Sunscreen
Bug spray