Racine County Eye is your place for local news. To better serve Racine County, we have combined a list of stories that took place during the week of Aug. 15 through Aug. 19.

From breaking news to ways to benefit from community resources, we’ve covered it all. Whether you’ve just moved here or are a lifelong resident, stay in the know.

Stay informed by reading about what’s happening in the Racine County community. If these stories have been on your radar, now you have access to them all, in one place.

Racine County Eye’s wrap-up for Aug. 15-19

Have a story to share?

Do you have a topic that you would like to see Emma cover in her writing? Email emma@racinecountyeye.com with your requests or suggestions.

Local News

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local happenings, business, and more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.