You’ve got great products and services, but need to focus on developing your relationship with your customers.

A great way to do that is to offer them your subject matter expertise. So if your business is about health and wellness, pick a topic about a solution to your customer’s problem. Once you’ve got your column written, we can feature it in our sponsored by section. Topics include Finance, health, and wellness, employment, real estate, home & garden, or entertainment.

Interested? Contact Katie Knoff at kknoff@racinecountyeye.com.

Sponsored column 450 to 600 words, logo, marketing contact, and two do-follow links. $200.00