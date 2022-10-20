Racine County Eye is hosting a community news fundraiser from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 at Social on Sixth, 324 6th St.

In partnership with the Local Media Foundation, the Racine County Eye Community News Fund will be used to fund our investigative news stories, including Unlocking Racine. The year-long project will focus on housing instability in Racine.

We aim to raise $120,000, which will help us hire two journalists.

The event will feature our first story and highlight the following stories in the series. Unlocking Racine will help the community understand how this housing crisis impacts the community and help build a community conversation around these issues.

Participants can purchase tickets for a wine raffle, bid on silent auction items and learn more about our stories. Appetizers and light refreshments will be served. Tickets are $55. To purchase, please click on the button below.