Curious about who is on the ballot for the primary election? Follow our Racine County Election Guide Spring 2022 for the candidate’s biographies and election results. Biographies are also available for those who are on the spring election ballot. That information is also included.

Are you in need of election information? There is a primary election taking place in Racine County on Feb 15. Following this election, the spring elections will be taking place on April 5.

Voting Information

Here are three places you can keep track of the spring 2022 election ahead of time:

1. Wisconsin Election Commission’s Elections Page: Find out which offices are up in Spring 202. While you’re there, check out the Wisconsin Election Commission Candidate Tracker: As candidates file for election, you can see their names added to this list.

2. My Vote Wisconsin: Check your local municipal ballot for national, state and local candidates when the time comes.

3. Voter ID Guidelines: Be sure you’re prepared at the polls by reviewing the acceptable forms of identification required in Wisconsin.

Primary Elections

The primary elections will be held on Tuesday, Feb 15. The following individuals are identified candidates who will be on the ballot for the Racine County Board and the Racine Unified School District Board for the primary elections.

Racine County Board

9th District County Board Supervisor

Eric Hopkins View his candidate bio

Henry Perez View his candidate bio

Colin McKenna View his candidate bio

Racine School District Board

District 1

Margaret Oliver View her candidate bio

Theresa Villar View her candidate bio

Tonya Evans View her candidate bio

The spring election will take place on Tuesday, April 5. The following individuals are guaranteed to be on the spring election taking place in Racine County. When results are concluded from the primary election, those individuals who have won will be added to this segment. Uncontested candidates were not interviewed.

Racine County Board Canidates

1st District County Board Supervisor

Uncontested candidate: Nick Demske

2nd District County Board Supervisor

Uncontested candidate: Fabi Maldonado

3rd District County Board Supervisor

Steve Smetana View his candidate bio

Tom Rutkowski View his candidate bio

4th District County Board Supervisor

Uncontested candidate: Melissa Kaprelian

5th District County Board Supervisor

Uncontested candidate: Jody Spencer

6th District County Board Supervisor

Genie Webb will appear on the ballot for the 6th District for the Racine County Board. However, per Webb, she is no longer actively running for this position. Marcus West will be the only candidate actively running.

She says, “Marcus West is a great candidate who has my full support.”

7th District County Board Supervisor

Uncontested candidate: Jessica Lee Malacara

8th District County Board Supervisor

Uncontested candidate: Marlo Harmon

10th District County Board Supervisor

Uncontested candidate: Olga White

11th District County Board Supervisor

Robert Miller View his candidate bio

Amanda Bengston View her candidate bio

12th District County Board Supervisor

Uncontested candidate: Donald Trottier

13th District County Board Supervisor

Uncontested candidate: Thomas Kramer

14th District County Board Supervisor

Uncontested candidate: Jason Eckman

15th District County Board Supervisor



Christian deJong View his candidate bio

John Wisch The candidate questionnaire was not submitted.

16th District County Board Supervisor

Uncontested candidate: Scott Maier

17th District County Board Supervisor

Robert Grove The candidate questionnaire was not submitted.

Keith Cruise The candidate questionnaire was not submitted.

18th District County Board Supervisor

Uncontested Candidate: Thomas Roanhouse

19th District County Board Supervisor

Uncontested candidate: Thomas Hincz

20th District County Board Supervisor

Uncontested candidate: Edward Chart

21st District County Board Supervisor

Taylor Wishau View his candidate bio

Judi Adams View her candidate bio

City of Racine Common Council

2nd District

Uncontested candidate- Mollie Jones

4th District

Amanda Paffrath View her candidate bio

Michael Schrader View his candidate bio

6th District

Uncontested candidate: Jeffery Peterson

8th District

Uncontested candidate: Marcus West

9th District

Uncontested candidate: Terry McCarthy

10th District

Uncontested candidate: Sam Peete

12th District

Henry Perez View his candidate bio

14th District

Uncontested candidate: Alicia Jarrett

Judge

Uncontested candidate: Rob Weber

RUSD Board of Education

District 3

Uncontested candidate: Dulce Cervantes

Uncontested candidate: Matthew D. Hanser

Uncontested candidate: Jane Brewer

Local News

*As we continue to receive candidate questionnaires the page will be updated.