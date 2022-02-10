Curious about who is on the ballot for the primary election? Follow our Racine County Election Guide Spring 2022 for the candidate’s biographies and election results. Biographies are also available for those who are on the spring election ballot. That information is also included.
Are you in need of election information? There is a primary election taking place in Racine County on Feb 15. Following this election, the spring elections will be taking place on April 5.
Voting Information
Here are three places you can keep track of the spring 2022 election ahead of time:
1. Wisconsin Election Commission’s Elections Page: Find out which offices are up in Spring 202. While you’re there, check out the Wisconsin Election Commission Candidate Tracker: As candidates file for election, you can see their names added to this list.
2. My Vote Wisconsin: Check your local municipal ballot for national, state and local candidates when the time comes.
3. Voter ID Guidelines: Be sure you’re prepared at the polls by reviewing the acceptable forms of identification required in Wisconsin.
Primary Elections
The primary elections will be held on Tuesday, Feb 15. The following individuals are identified candidates who will be on the ballot for the Racine County Board and the Racine Unified School District Board for the primary elections.
Racine County Board
9th District County Board Supervisor
Eric Hopkins
Colin McKenna
Racine School District Board
District 1
Margaret Oliver
Theresa Villar
Tonya Evans
Spring Election Canidates
The spring election will take place on Tuesday, April 5. The following individuals are guaranteed to be on the spring election taking place in Racine County. When results are concluded from the primary election, those individuals who have won will be added to this segment. Uncontested candidates were not interviewed.
Racine County Board Canidates
1st District County Board Supervisor
Uncontested candidate: Nick Demske
2nd District County Board Supervisor
Uncontested candidate: Fabi Maldonado
3rd District County Board Supervisor
Steve Smetana
Tom Rutkowski
4th District County Board Supervisor
Uncontested candidate: Melissa Kaprelian
5th District County Board Supervisor
Uncontested candidate: Jody Spencer
6th District County Board Supervisor
Genie Webb will appear on the ballot for the 6th District for the Racine County Board. However, per Webb, she is no longer actively running for this position. Marcus West will be the only candidate actively running.
She says, “Marcus West is a great candidate who has my full support.”
7th District County Board Supervisor
Uncontested candidate: Jessica Lee Malacara
8th District County Board Supervisor
Uncontested candidate: Marlo Harmon
10th District County Board Supervisor
Uncontested candidate: Olga White
11th District County Board Supervisor
Robert Miller
Amanda Bengston
12th District County Board Supervisor
Uncontested candidate: Donald Trottier
13th District County Board Supervisor
Uncontested candidate: Thomas Kramer
14th District County Board Supervisor
Uncontested candidate: Jason Eckman
15th District County Board Supervisor
Christian deJong
John Wisch
The candidate questionnaire was not submitted.
16th District County Board Supervisor
Uncontested candidate: Scott Maier
17th District County Board Supervisor
Robert Grove
The candidate questionnaire was not submitted.
Keith Cruise
The candidate questionnaire was not submitted.
18th District County Board Supervisor
Uncontested Candidate: Thomas Roanhouse
19th District County Board Supervisor
Uncontested candidate: Thomas Hincz
20th District County Board Supervisor
Uncontested candidate: Edward Chart
21st District County Board Supervisor
Taylor Wishau
Judi Adams
City of Racine Common Council
2nd District
Uncontested candidate- Mollie Jones
4th District
Amanda Paffrath
Michael Schrader
6th District
Uncontested candidate: Jeffery Peterson
8th District
Uncontested candidate: Marcus West
9th District
Uncontested candidate: Terry McCarthy
10th District
Uncontested candidate: Sam Peete
12th District
14th District
Uncontested candidate: Alicia Jarrett
Judge
Uncontested candidate: Rob Weber
RUSD Board of Education
District 3
Uncontested candidate: Dulce Cervantes
District 8
Uncontested candidate: Matthew D. Hanser
District 9
Uncontested candidate: Jane Brewer
Local News
