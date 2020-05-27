Support local journalism by buying a Racine County Eye face mask, one of these specialty masks or our Racine County Eye gear.

Description:
The mask measures 13-inches by 4.6-inches. It features a 90 percent polyester and 10 percent rayon central layer between two 100 % polyester layers. 100 % washable, the masks withstand 52 washing machine cycles.

Pick-up only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Racine County Eye, 410 Main St. Please call before pick-up at (262) 504-9570.

BONUS: Take a photo with your Racine County Eye gear and send the photo to us at kknoff@racinecountyeye.com. We’ll donate an ad to a nonprofit.

SUPPLIES LIMITED, ORDER YOURS TODAY!

Racine County Eye gear

Racine County Eye logo Face Mask

$10.00

11-ounce Racine County Eye Coffee Mug

$10.00

Can Koozie

$4.00

Racine County Eye baseball cap

$17.50

Special deals

Racine County Eye bundle pack #1

RCE baseball cap, mug, can koozie, and mask.

$37.00

Racine County Eye bundle pack #2

Two masks, two coffee cups, and two can koozies.

$45.00

Racine County Eye bundle pack #3

Two RCE baseball caps, two mugs, two can koozies, and two masks.

$75.00