Support local journalism by buying a Racine County Eye face mask, one of these specialty masks or our Racine County Eye gear.

Description:

The mask measures 13-inches by 4.6-inches. It features a 90 percent polyester and 10 percent rayon central layer between two 100 % polyester layers. 100 % washable, the masks withstand 52 washing machine cycles.



Pick-up only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Racine County Eye, 410 Main St. Please call before pick-up at (262) 504-9570.



BONUS: Take a photo with your Racine County Eye gear and send the photo to us at kknoff@racinecountyeye.com. We’ll donate an ad to a nonprofit.

SUPPLIES LIMITED, ORDER YOURS TODAY!

Racine County Eye gear

Racine County Eye logo Face Mask $10.00

11-ounce Racine County Eye Coffee Mug $10.00

Can Koozie $4.00

Racine County Eye baseball cap $17.50

Special deals

Racine County Eye bundle pack #1 RCE baseball cap, mug, can koozie, and mask. $37.00

Racine County Eye bundle pack #2 Two masks, two coffee cups, and two can koozies. $45.00

Racine County Eye bundle pack #3 Two RCE baseball caps, two mugs, two can koozies, and two masks. $75.00