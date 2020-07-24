The revenue problem defined

The Racine County Eye isn’t alone in the demand for local news but under-supported by the community it serves.

According to Rebuild Local News, the problem around media revenue models has existed for years. But in an op-ed piece about the newspaper industry, the nonprofit organization says the pandemic has become a flashpoint for the industry.

According to the op-ed:

“Even before COVID-19, the number of reporters had declined 60 percent since 2000. Some 1,800 communities have no local news source at all. Since COVID-19, the situation has gotten much, much worse. Scores of publications have already shut down; hundreds more are on the edge. Some 36,000 journalists have been laid off, furloughed, or had their pay cut since the pandemic began.”

This has a profound impact on how COVID-19 is covered, the spread of misinformation, and how elections are covered. By writing stories around health and wellness, testing sites, current local data, policymaking, and diversity issues — local journalism shines a much-needed light on issues. But the entire industry needs the support of the communities we serve.

The growth of misinformation has impacted the community in profound ways. But local news is positioned to shed light on that.

“Misinformation is spreading rapidly. About half of Americans report that they’ve seen made-up news about COVID-19, according to a PEW Research Center study.”

“Americans trust local news — and need it now more than ever.”

Another solution

Officials with the Rebuilding Local News organization are calling on businesses and communities to provide support for legislation that will make it easier for people to support local journalism through subscriptions and advertising.

“Fortunately, there is an excellent, bipartisan piece of legislation that would help local news organizations survive, the Local Journalism Sustainability Act (H.R. 7640), introduced by Representatives Anne Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) and Dan Newhouse (R-WA).

According to Rebuilding Local News:

“Through tax credits, the bill provides small businesses with funds to advertise with local media, which would help save newsrooms and help small businesses get back on their feet. Another provision of the bill provides Americans with money to subscribe to newspapers or give donations to local nonprofit news organizations. The third provision provides tax incentives to hire or retain local journalists.

“Saving local news can’t wait. We strongly urge you to support the inclusion of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act (H.R. 7640), or similar policies to support newsrooms, in the next COVID-19 funding relief bill or other funding measures this year.”

Racine County Eye is a member of Local Independent Online News, a member of the Rebuilding Local News consortium.