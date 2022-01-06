Love is in the air this time of year – Let’s celebrate it!

The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are excited to announce our Love Story Contest. This February, we will be featuring 10 couples from all walks of life on our website. Each couple will have a chance at winning one of five romantic dinners from Social on Sixth in downtown Racine.

We want to hear from you! The submission period begins Friday, Jan. 14. Be watching for information on how to enter your special story in the days to come. In the meantime, start thinking of the couple(s) you want to nominate – including you and your special someone – for a chance to have your story featured right here!

