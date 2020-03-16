Running a small business is hard. And this deal we’ve been dealt isn’t going to make the next few months easy. But the Racine County Eye is here to help.

So we’re offering 50 businesses the opportunity to have their business listed and mapped on an advertorial on how to help businesses.

This our “let’s stick together” deal. We’ll feature businesses that offer gift certificates, drive-thru service/delivery, and special promotions. The cost: $50/month for the next three months. The deadline is March 23.

If you are interested, please pay using the Paypal widget below and fill out this form: RCELOVESSmallBusiness