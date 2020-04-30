The COVID-19 virus has crippled businesses, nonprofits, and news organizations. Even our news organization has lost 80 percent of our revenue.

But Racine County Eye is here to help with #GivingNewsday — a national movement to support journalism. We’ve also partnered with the Local Media Association. Advertisers can buy a 2-for-1 ad package through an online payment system at www.givebutter.com/racinecountyeye.

Private individuals and charitable foundations can also buy advertising for nonprofits.

Giving News Day

Now is the time to support local news AND nonprofits in Racine County. And through Giving News Day, you can do both. This offer is good through May 15, 2020.

Racine County Eye needs your support because we’ve lost 80 percent of our revenue. But we know the community is hurting too. So if you are a business in need of advertising, we’ll give you an ad at a good price and give a nonprofit an ad.

What nonprofits get:

Buy any individual ad and we’ll give an ad of equal value to a nonprofit. Just tell us which nonprofit you would like the ad to go to. If you are a nonprofit, we’ve also got some special projects we’re working on to showcase volunteers. If you are interested in participating, please fill out this form.

Individual ads:

Friends2follow: $150/month Be a featured sponsor of our thank a volunteer page and COVID-19 coverage (300 x 250 ad): $250 (side rail) Be a featured sponsor of our thank a volunteer page and COVID-19 coverage (728 x 90 ad): $350 (top of page) Be a featured sponsor of our thank a volunteer page and COVID-19 coverage (900 x 225 ad): $500 (in the article) Be a featured sponsor of our thank a volunteer page and COVID-19 coverage (900 x 225 ad): be a featured business on our Facebook Live segment, and get two sponsored columns per month: $1,000 (in the article).

Ad packages:

Choose one of the ad packages below and sign-up for three months and pay upfront, get 10 percent off. Choose one of the ad packages below and sign-up for six months and pay upfront, get 30 percent off.

Interested? Email Katheryn Knoff at kknoff@racinecountyeye.com.