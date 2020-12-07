Times are tough right now. So we’re looking to partner with 30 businesses to provide our paid subscribers with extra perks. There is no cost to join. We want to offer our paying subscribers a few deals to get them through these difficult times while also helping businesses. After 90 days, if you want to continue with the program, the cost is $50/month.

How does it work?

We’ll offer two subscriber tiers: silver ($10/month) and gold ($20/month). When the subscriber makes a payment, they will have access to the deals through a monthly newsletter. Subscribers will need to show you the offer to receive a one-time discount.

What determines which list my business is put on?

The silver newsletter will have 15 businesses that offer an item valued at $10 or less. The gold newsletter will offer 30 businesses.

What is the commitment?

We are asking our business partners to provide one offer per month for a year. On the 15th of the month, we’ll send out a Google form requesting your offer. The deadline to have the offer submitted is the 22nd of every month. If you do not respond, we’ll use the previous submission. Please make sure you can commit to a year. Because this is new, we need our subscribers to see the value of these subscriptions.

What you can do to help

Share our subscription ask with your clients and on your social media page once a week.

I’m in, what do I need to do?

Fill out this Google form by Dec. 15. We will take the first 30 businesses that respond. Hurry, the spots are filling up fast.

Questions?

Contact Denise Lockwood at denise@racinecountyeye.com or (262) 504-9570.