In Racine County, there are nearly a dozen farmers markets that operate throughout the summertime. Luckily, the markets take place almost every day each week, giving Racine County residents the perfect opportunity to shop local.

Racine County Eye’s Best of the Best: farmer’s markets have been selected for 2022. Nominations were submitted, people cast their votes, and now the official results are in.

Drum roll…

2022 Best of the Best Farmers Market winners

1. Best Overall & variety of vendors: Sturtevant Outdoor Market June 7 – Oct. 25 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant | Adjacent to the Fountain Banquet Hall Racine County Eye’s Best of the Best farmers markets Credit: Emma Widmar

The Sturtevant Outdoor Market is a European-style open-air market hosted by Southshore Outdoor Markets.

You can purchase a variety of local goods, farm-fresh foods, in-season fruits and vegetables, honey, artisan jams, and preserves. There are also handmade and handcrafted art, crafts, and goods.

Have questions about this farmers market? Contact southshoreoutdoormarkets.

2. Best vendors:

There was a three-way tie for the “best vendors” category and therefore the following will all be highlighted:

Owned and operated by the Lemke family. They grow and sell a selection of fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

Sweet GoodHess

A bakery that brings homemade goodies and sweets from her kitchen to yours. Provides fresh flavors by showcasing unique and classic recipes.

Chamber Corn Booth

Corn booth providing corn. Giving a taste of something sweet and salty.

3. Best produce:

Union Grove Public Market

June 14 – Sept. 24 | 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

925 15th Ave., Union Grove | Union Grove Piggly Wiggly parking lot

Get ready for fresh fruits, homemade jams, and good times with your fellow farmers, creators, and artists. This public market is hosted by the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce. Learn more and find updates on the Facebook page. Email info@uniongrovechamber.org for more details.

4. Best produce & prices

Caledonia Outdoor Market

June 2 – Oct. 27 | 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

3920 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia | Adjacent to St. Monica’s Parking Lot

This open-air farmers market is fun for patrons attending and selling. Find fresh fruits, vegetables in season, home decor, jams, jelly, honey, and more.

Hosted by Southshore Outdoor Markets, this market meets the demand and desire to shop local. No matter what you buy, shopping here guarantees you’re supporting local.

Shop local

