UNION GROVE – The Racine County Fair is celebrating its 100th anniversary in a big way this week!

The annual fair literally has something for young and old alike – live entertainment, farm and exotic animals, shopping, midway rides, games, incredible food, blue ribbons and much, much more.

Racine County Fair schedule

The Racine County Fair runs through Sunday, July 31, at Old Settlers Park, 19805 Durand Ave. (Hwy. 11). Gates open at 8 a.m. each day.

Daily admission: $10 adults

$8 seniors (age 62+)

$6 juniors (ages 8-13)

Children (ages 7 and younger) are free To plan your fair trip, visit the Racine County Fair website. Here’s a sampling of photos from Thursday’s fair: The pedal tractors at the CNH Global exhibit were popular with kids. – Credit: Paul Holley

The Racine County Fair welcomes everyone to celebrate its 100th anniversary. – Credit: Paul Holley The carnival midway’s dragon roller coaster. – Credit: Paul Holley Take a chance to win a prize! – Credit: Paul Holley Water balloon competition at the Kids Are People Too show. – Credit: Paul Holley Blue ribbons everywhere – green peppers – Credit: Paul Holley A blue ribbon decorated cake – Credit: Paul Holley

You could even ride a camel from Sturtevant’s New Beginnings Ranch – Credit: Paul Holley A made-in-Racine, 1905 Mitchell runabout advertised as “the car you ought to have at the price you ought to pay.” Just $750. On display from the Racine Heritage Museum at the Expo building. – Credit: Paul Holley

J.D. Gomez of JD’s Taste of Texas in Waterford/Tichigan was serving smoked brisket, pulled pork and ribs. – Credit: Paul Holley The hall held several displays of historical artifacts. – Credit: Paul Holley

The fair’s not the fair without food! – Credit: Paul Holley Cream puffs – served by the Racine Co. Farm Bureau. – Credit: Paul Holley While waiting for its judging time, this goat makes a friend. – Credit: Paul Holley Fresh sweet corn – served by the Union Grove Chamber of Commerce. – Credit: Paul Holley

