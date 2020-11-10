Community Calendar

The community calendar features a variety of different events virtually and in-person throughout Racine County, https://racine.wi.networkofcare.org/family/calendar.aspx.

Mobile Market

Go to the Racine County Family Resources website calendar to see up to date information and dates for the month of November! The calendar lists the date, location, and time. The mobile market is stocked with food provided from local grocers such as Piggly Wiggly and Pick n Save. There are seasonal fruits and vegetables, meat, and dairy items. It does not have any canned items or processed food. The market accepts credit cards, debit cards, and a Quest EBT but NOT cash.

Mobile Market Schedule – November 2020

Link to Mobile Market

Other Food Resources

You can also search for food services on the resource tab of the website for a quick snapshot of food pantry services here.

Does the community calendar just show food pick up sites?

No! Visit RacineCountyFamilyResources.com to check out a calendar of local resources that have scheduled events throughout the community. By accessing this resource, you will see a variety of events such as online support groups, online fundraising events, COVID-19 testing sites, and much more! During the pandemic, we are seeing that more now than ever, families in Racine County are looking for food resources.

