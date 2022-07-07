Summertime gives Racine County residents and people across Wisconsin the opportunity to shop at farmers markets. Out of the numerous markets and vendors who make the markets a reality, we want to know which markets are your favorite to shop at!

Is there a certain farmer who supplies the freshest eggs? What about a local artist who stands out when it comes to their prices? Can’t forget to include the markets with the best honey, produce, and friendliest faces. Now is your chance to nominate the best of the best.

Please make sure to limit your nominations to markets in Racine County. You have until July 13, 2022 to visit local markets and then nominate them for this honor. The voting period will take place from July 14 until July 21, 2022.

2022 Racine County Farmers Market Guide

Unsure of which markets to nominate? There are so many to choose from. To jog your memory or to get an idea of where you should shop, read the 2022 Farmers Market Guide.

Nominate your favorite

Now that you know what’s available, nominate your favorite! Click the button below to fill out the nomination form.

