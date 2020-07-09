Farmer’s markets preserve rural livelihoods and farmland, stimulate local economies, increase access to fresh and nutritious food, support healthy communities, and promote sustainability. Racine County has many farmer’s markets that bring fresh, locally-grown food to the community. Check out our list below.

Borzynski’s Farm & Floral Market

Tuesday – Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

11600 Washington Ave. Racine, WI

Burlington Farmer’s Market

Thursdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Corner of Washington and Pine Streets, Burlington, WI

Caledonia Outdoor Market

Thursdays 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

3920 N Green Bay Rd. Racine, WI

Milaeger’s Great Lakes Farmer’s Market

Sundays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

4838 Douglas Ave. Racine, WI

Matt’s Produce Stand

Every day 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

7120 Braun Rd. Racine, WI

Racine Farmer’s Market

Closed for 2020 season

1012 Main St. Racine, WI

Southshore Outdoor Market

Mondays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

8505 Durand Ave. Sturtevant, WI

Union Grove Public Market

Tuesdays 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

4400 67th Dr. Union Grove, WI