RACINE — Racine County is experiencing flooding due to severe rain that occurred on Sunday, Sept. 11 into the morning on Sept. 12. At this time, there is a flood advisory for Racine County until 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 12.
Residents across Racine County shared photos from the storm that struck Southeastern Wisconsin and the aftermath of heavy rainfall.
Photos from flooding around Racine
Weather
The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are committed to sharing important weather news with the community. Make sure to check our Weather category for official announcements, updates on weather conditions and more. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local happenings.
You must log in to post a comment.