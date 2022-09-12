RACINE — Racine County is experiencing flooding due to severe rain that occurred on Sunday, Sept. 11 into the morning on Sept. 12. At this time, there is a flood advisory for Racine County until 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 12.

Residents across Racine County shared photos from the storm that struck Southeastern Wisconsin and the aftermath of heavy rainfall.

Photos from flooding around Racine

Swollen by Sunday’s heavy rains, the Root River rushes over the Horlick Dam adjacent to the Travelodge, 3700 Northwestern Ave. According to the nearby U.S. Geological Survey gauge, the river was a 4.68 feet early Monday and is expected to crest at 6.4 feet on Tuesday morning – just below the flood stage of 7 feet. – Credit: Paul Holley

Front yards flooded by rainwater, located off Indiana Street in Racine – Credit: Emma Widmar A backyard on Gilson Street experiences flooding. – Credit: Laura Betker This rain gauge in a West Racine backyard was nearly overflowing from heavy rain Sunday and early Monday. – Credit: Paul Holley The Root River at Island Park, Sept. 12, 2022. – Credit: Emma Widmar A backyard in Racine County is flooded. – Credit: Scott Bidwell Ditch off Dunkelow Road near the bridge experiences flooding. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Surfer in Wind Point catches some waves on Sept 11. – Credit: Emma Madden

The Root River at Island Park, Sept. 12, 2022. – Credit: Emma Widmar A bird bath filled with rain water. – Credit: Lily Ramos Brian Sweeny’s new 16×40 pool fills with rainwater. The pool holds 22,000 gallons. – Credit: Brian Sweeny Horlick Dam on Monday Sept. 12, 2022 – Credit: Emma Widmar

