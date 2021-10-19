Racine County Food Bank has joined the Partnership for a Healthier America’s (PHA) Healthy Hunger Relief Initiative. The arrangement makes it possible for the local organization to better understand the nutritional quality of its food inventory and make strategic decisions to improve nutritional quality for the communities it serves.

RCFB received a $70,000 grant from PHA to establish the foundation needed to implement a nutrition ranking system and support the distribution of nutritionally dense produce.

“RCFB continuously strives to provide healthy, nutritious food to our affiliates,” Dan Taivakoski said in a news release. “Our partnership with PHA will enable us to increase our capacity for distribution of fresh fruits and vegetables and better monitor the shelf-stable products that we purchase to be sure we’re getting the most nutritional bang for the buck.”

More about Racine County Food Bank

RCFB, a Racine Area United Way Partner Provider, annually distributes more than 1 million pounds of food at no cost to the local community through a network of emergency food providers, including food pantries, homeless shelters, community meal programs and social service agencies.

RCFB is among 29 new Healthy Hunger Relief partners that will receive PHA support to implement a comprehensive nutrition ranking system, developed by experts at Healthy Eating Research, over the next two years.

To learn more about RCFB, visit: www.racinecountyfoodbank.org

