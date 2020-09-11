Racine and Kenosha counties have a lot to offer when it comes to dining. Connect your message with over 150,000 people per month from southeastern Wisconsin. We’ve got the best advertising products and the best audience. The only ingredient that is missing is you.
Friends2Follow subscription: 12-month
Maximize the power of your social media feed with our Friends2Follow Ad. The ad pulls your social media feed -- Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter -- into our live streaming ad. This is a great way to engage our audience in what you are serving up on a daily basis. You'll be able to feature photos, videos, or text. To get started, just send us the URL from your business page to sales@racinecountyeye.com.
$600.00
Friends2Follow subscription: 6-month
Maximize the power of your social media feed with our Friends2Follow Ad. The ad pulls your social media feed -- Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter -- into our live streaming ad. This is a great way to engage our audience in what you are serving up on a daily basis. You'll be able to feature photos, videos, or text. To get started, just send us the URL from your business page to sales@racinecountyeye.com.
$300.00
Display advertising
12-month subscriptions
Takeover ad: 12-months
970 x 250
$11,000.00
Half-page ad: 12 months
300 x 600
$8,250.00
Banner ad: 12-months
728 x 90
$5,500.00
Rectangle ad: 12-months
300 x 250
$2,750.00
Six-month subscriptions
Takeover ad: 6 months
970 x 250
$5,750.00
Half-page ad: 6 months
300 x 600
$4,125.00
Banner ad: 6 months
728 x 90
$2,750.00
Rectangle ad: 6 months
300 x 250
$1,375.00
Monthly subscriptions
Takeover ad
970 x 250
$1,000.00
Banner ad
728 x 90
$500.00
Half-page ad
300 x 600
$750.00
Rectangle ad
300 x 250
$250.00
You must log in to post a comment.