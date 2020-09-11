Racine and Kenosha counties have a lot to offer when it comes to dining. Connect your message with over 150,000 people per month from southeastern Wisconsin. We’ve got the best advertising products and the best audience. The only ingredient that is missing is you.

Friends2Follow subscription: 12-month

Maximize the power of your social media feed with our Friends2Follow Ad. The ad pulls your social media feed -- Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter -- into our live streaming ad. This is a great way to engage our audience in what you are serving up on a daily basis. You'll be able to feature photos, videos, or text. To get started, just send us the URL from your business page to sales@racinecountyeye.com.

$600.00

Friends2Follow subscription: 6-month

Maximize the power of your social media feed with our Friends2Follow Ad. The ad pulls your social media feed -- Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter -- into our live streaming ad. This is a great way to engage our audience in what you are serving up on a daily basis. You'll be able to feature photos, videos, or text. To get started, just send us the URL from your business page to sales@racinecountyeye.com.

$300.00

Display advertising

12-month subscriptions

Takeover ad: 12-months

970 x 250

$11,000.00

Half-page ad: 12 months

300 x 600

$8,250.00

Banner ad: 12-months

728 x 90

$5,500.00

Rectangle ad: 12-months

300 x 250

$2,750.00

Six-month subscriptions

Takeover ad: 6 months

970 x 250

$5,750.00

Half-page ad: 6 months

300 x 600

$4,125.00

Banner ad: 6 months

728 x 90

$2,750.00

Rectangle ad: 6 months

300 x 250

$1,375.00

Monthly subscriptions

Takeover ad

970 x 250

$1,000.00

Banner ad

728 x 90

$500.00

Half-page ad

300 x 600

$750.00

Rectangle ad

300 x 250

$250.00

Denise Lockwood has an extensive background in traditional and non-traditional media. She has written for Patch.com, the Milwaukee Business Journal, Milwaukee Magazine and the Kenosha News.

Leave a comment