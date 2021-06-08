Trying to think of what to get dad for Father’s day can seem near impossible. They either have everything, are simple, or don’t say anything when you ask them what they’d like. Lucky for you, the Racine County Eye has got you covered. So find dad a gift this Father’s day that shows how much you love him, meanwhile supporting local businesses.

From a dad who loves to grill to the one who’s coaching you on the sidelines, they all play such an essential role in our lives. Keep reading, so you know exactly what to get him. There’s something for every dad or father figure.

Father’s Day is on June 20, 2021 so now is the perfect time to start shopping locally.

Father’s Day Local Gift Guide

Knives, Jewelry, Art and More

Is your dad the type who has style? Maybe he needs a little help in this department. Either way, Gold Bear Trading Post is having a 2021 Father’s Day Sale. This is a gallery full of hand-crafted Native American items. Also, receive 15% off when shopping their selection of knives, men’s jewelry, and hats.

Smoke Shops and Drinks

Vapemeisters Vape Shop and Tasting Lounge is a part of a movement steering away from big tobacco. Located at 420 Main St., you can find dad a variety of different gifts. They carry E-liquids, Starter-Kits, Vaporizers, Mods, Liquids, Atomizers, Pod Systems, E-Cigarettes, and more. So stop in to learn more and find something for your old man.

Dad has earned himself a drink, right? So head over to Carriage House Liquor Company to find him something to sip on. Whether he’s a beer guy or likes a strong whiskey, they’ve got it all. Even check out their location at the Farmers Market at 2210, or better yet, take dad along and pick something out together.

Outdoor Activities and Apparel

For the dad who loves to fish, consider taking him on a charter fishing trip. What better way to spoil a Wisconsin dad than with a fishing experience right on Lake Michigan? Whether you are looking for a day trip or overnight, contact the company here.

Dad’s love the outdoors, so why not buy them some gear to take outside? Opt outside with your dad this father’s day. Lucky for those in Racine, Johnson Outdoors Headquarters is located right in downtown Racine. Shop online too by clicking here.

